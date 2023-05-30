‘I would gladly stay back there for 8 hrs if they would just GIVE ME A CHAIR’: McDonald’s worker shows the ‘stuffed’ drive-thru window he has to stand in

A McDonald’s employee with a TikTok “vent account” went viral after posting a video of his cluttered drive-thru window.

In the video, user @ventinggmifeelings showed a cramped work station where he stood manning his store’s drive-thru window. Stacks of cleaning supplies and shelves of Happy Meal boxes lined the floor.

The worker then showed his view of the store’s kitchen, which appeared to be considerably less crowded.

“While everyone at the other side of the store,” they captioned their video.

The video was seen over 498,000 times and resonated with online viewers. Other McDonald’s employees shared similar experiences about working the drive-thru window in the comment section.

“I went to a different McDonald’s for a summer and their first window was a hallway called ‘the hole’ that was lonely af,” one user wrote.

“For two months straight all my shifts were back booth,” another said. “I quit.”

“I’m at that point now,” the creator revealed in their reply.

Some complained about being left in the same spot for hours during their shifts without relief. “Last time I was in window one they forgot about me for seven hours and gave me my break finally an hour before I finished,” a user shared.

The TikToker could relate. “THEY DO THAT TO ME TOO,” they responded.

However one worker didn’t seem to hate the position. “‘It’s both depressing and refreshing simultaneously, “ they said.

Another claimed, “I would gladly stay back there for 8 hrs if they would just GIVE ME A CHAIR.”

Many McDonald’s workers also revealed that drive-thru positions in their stores involved more than just window watching. One said they were required to wash dishes. Others claimed they weren’t allowed to use their phones.

“My McDonald’s literally gets mad at you for being on your phone and it’s right in front of a camera so you can’t even sneak it,” one user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @ventinggmifeelings via TikTok comment.