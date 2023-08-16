‘We’re all in our Great Depression Era’: This is how much a small McDonald’s fry costs these days. Why?

In a viral video, a McDonald’s customer called out to the fast-food chain for how much it’s charging for a small fry.

In the video, Jacquelyn (@jtressle) appears to be sitting in her car after picking up her food order from McDonald’s.

“Do you know how much a small french fry from McDonald’s costs?” she asks viewers as she holds up a small fry bag that’s not even all the way full.

She gives viewers a second to think about the answer before revealing it.

“After tax, $2.96. Three dollars for one potato?!” she exclaims at the end of the clip.

The rise in price at the popular burger chain appears to be part of the “shrinkflation” trend. Shrinkflation is a combination of the words shrink and inflation. When combined, it refers to how some products shrink in size or quantity while maintaining the same price, so you end up paying more for less. This is usually done to offset rising production costs and/or maintain profit margins when faced with competition.

The Daily Dot has recently reported on several examples of shrinkflation, including claims that McDonald’s burger patties are getting thinner, Chipotle catering portions are smaller, and Pringles cans are less full.

The video has nearly half a million views and close to 1,000 comments.

“We’re all in our Great Depression Era,” the caption read.

Many commenters shared that for them, McDonald’s isn’t worth the price anymore.

“Yeah I’ve been pretty much priced out of McDonalds: I can spend the same amount of money at a local place. It’s not good food for the price,” a commenter wrote.

“Yeah… I don’t go to McDonald’s anymore. can go to a real sit down restaurant for the same price,” another agreed.

“I do not go to McDonald’s anymore. Even with the app, it’s expensive now,” a person said.

One commenter offered a helpful suggestion.

“When I get a craving, I go to a local place for fresh cut fries. about the same price however I get two big potatoes, hot and fresh,” a person shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jacquelyn via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s via email.