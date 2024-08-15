‘Is this edible?’: McDonald’s customer orders 5 sausage breakfast burritos. Then she unwraps one

A McDonald’s customer posted a viral TikTok after ordering 5 breakfast burritos and finding something unexpected when she opened the wrapper. She found that the sell by date had bled onto each burrito through the paper.

The user @masked_bugaboo tagged @McDonald’s in her caption saying, “Please give me burritos for life after this incident.”

To start, @masked_bugaboo is sitting in the passenger seat of a car and says, “McDonald’s, you have some explaining to do.”

What did she find in the breakfast burrito?

She then flips her camera to show an unopened sausage burrito sitting on her lap, before turning the camera to the driver who also has a burrito in his hand. The driver’s opened burrito looks to have only one bite left and @masked_bugaboo says, “We got 5 of them.”

As she opens her wrapper she exclaims, “Tell me why my burrito is stamped with a use-by date on it?”

She zooms in on her camera to show that the stamp imprinted onto the tortilla reads, “Use thru 07 Nov 2024.”

“It’s still good!” she says before turning the burrito around. “But… is this edible?”

Viewers react to the inside of the burrito

The video has amassed more than 500,000 views since Aug. 3. “Ope forgot to roll that on the inside,” a user joked in the comment section.

Another said, “They’re letting you know that you can keep that in your glove compartment up until that date. It’s all good.”

“As the person who rolls 90% of the burritos at my McD, this happens a lot,” a McDonald’s worker explained, “This is the date that should be printed on the outside of the tortilla bag but somehow got messed up at the tortilla factory.”

A Reddit user posted a photo to r/midlyinteresting of a similar imprint on a Taco Bell burrito last year. They posted a picture with the caption, “There was an ‘A’ on my burrito this morning.”

“This happens sometimes if the expiration date / batch number ink printed on the outside of the clear bags the tortillas came in, comes in contact with the tortillas,” another user explained.

Is it edible?

So… is it edible?

According to Healthline, if a small amount of dye ink is ingested it’s “considered minimally toxic and in such a small quantity that it’s commonly not a poisoning concern.”

However, if you consume a substantial amount of ink, Healthline suggests you “seek medical attention.” That’s because the ink from printer cartridges or stamp pads is highly toxic in large amounts.

If you think you may have ink poisoning? “Symptoms are typically a stained skin or tongue and, although unlikely, mild stomach upset.”

