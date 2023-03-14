‘I missed the little Ronald McDonald throwing things in the trash’: McDonald’s customer receives McChicken in wrapper from 2008

A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming they received an outdated wrapper with their McChicken.

While TikTok user Sam (@viridmaroon) says she ordered her McChicken in February, she claims in a video with more than 913,000 views that the wrapper that came with the sandwich was from 2008.

“just ordered mcdonald’s and didn’t expect to go back in time,” she wrote in the text overlaying the video.

“It’s never happened to me before,” Sam tells the Daily Dot in a TikTok DM exchange. “I just thought it was a throwback to open my bag and saw the 2008 wrapper.”

According to Insider, this style of package was used until at least 2013. Many commenters also noted that Sam’s experience isn’t particularly uncommon, as several users report seeing the packaging to this day.

“I worked at McDonald’s for 2 years and we would still get the shipment of those wrappers,” wrote a user.

“When I worked at McDonald’s last year we got these all the time,” added another. “they’re still used for daily doubles.”

“My McDonald’s still uses these wrappers but only for daily doubles,” echoed an additional TikToker.

That said, some had other theories as to how Sam could have received such a wrapper.

“They found an old case of wrappers in the back of the warehouse,” speculated a user.

“Our McDonald’s was about to go through a renovation and we were getting all kinds of old packaging. They were also giving out lots of old toys,” recalled a second.

“i work at mcdonald’s,” shared a third. “we still have old packaging lying around bc we run out of the new stuff.”

A few users claimed they had also received old products from McDonald’s—with much more significant consequences.

“My McDonald’s gave me old jelly from like 2011… it was a completely different color,” alleged a commenter.

“My friend works at McDonald’s and the sauces are from all different years,” detailed a further TikToker. “oldest we’ve found is 2007- 2013 sauces being given out in 2023.”

We’ve reached out to McDonald’s via email.