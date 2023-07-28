‘Why is there Krispy Kreme on the menu?’: McDonald’s customers confused at Krispy Kreme options on drive-thru menu

In the world of brand deals and marketing, some of the most unlikely brands often partner to draw the attention of customers.

Whether a quirky brand mixing for snack items at the grocery store, like the Kraft Macaroni flavored ice cream sold by Van Leeuwen, or the iconic Doritos Locos taco at Taco Bell, the combination of different brands can yield mixed results.

One McDonald’s customer was perplexed to go through their local drive-thru and see non-McDonald’s items on the menu, unaware of a brand collaboration between the golden arches and donut maker Krispy Kreme.

Posted by user @tasha_minis, a content creator who mostly makes videos about miniatures, the video has drawn over 500,000 views on TikTok as of Friday.

“OK, so we’re at McDonald’s…why is there Krispy Kreme on the menu?” the creator says in the video.

In late 2022, McDonald’s announced a localized collaboration with Krispy Kreme at some Kentucky locations. Earlier this year, that collaboration was expanded to additional locations in the state.

The poster clarified in the caption of her video that the menu indicated the donuts were an item soon to be available, and that they could not order them at the time.

Multiple viewers shared their excitement for such a collaboration and had many ideas about what they would do if their local McDonald’s offered Krispy Kreme. Most ideas centered around using the donuts as buns in a variety of sandwiches.

“Can you ask for a burger but use the donuts as the buns?” a commenter wrote. “Please do it!”

“Now hear me out,” another user said. “A spicy mcchicken with a glazed donut as the bun.”

“An egg McMuffin but slice a donut in half to use as the bun. guaranteed the rest of your day would be awesome,” one user shared.