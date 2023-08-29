‘I even asked ‘Are there non-dairy options?’’: McDonald’s customer asks for iced coffee. It’s full of milk

A school employee on TikTok called out McDonald’s for putting too much milk in her iced coffee after she asked for “a little bit,” and viewers are divided.

In a viral video posted by a fellow teacher, Jeremiah Kim (@jmiah.kim), he films his co-worker walking into his room holding a large cup in her hand filled with a light brown iced beverage.

Turns out the issue is the very drink in her hand, which she purchased on a McDonald’s run.

“McDonald’s has to be stopped. I asked for an iced coffee, what is this?” the woman exclaims, pointing at the drink in her hand while holding a McDonald’s bag.

Kim is heard laughing in the background as he films her.

The teacher goes on to add context, sharing that she asked the location if by chance they had non-dairy milk. They didn’t, so she told them, “A little bit of regular milk is fine.”

Many may assume that if a person prefers non-dairy milk, it may be because of lactose intolerance and would therefore be mindful of not putting too much milk in the beverage.

That’s not what happened.

Judging by the iced coffee’s light brown color, there is plenty of milk or cream mixed in.

“I order it black every time and they give me that color every time,” one commenter shared relating to the teacher in the clip.

The video struck a chord, especially with coffee lovers, and has gained more than 2.3 million views on TikTok and about 900 comments as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Good morning to you too lmao,” Kim joked in the caption.

In a reply via Instagram direct message, the teacher shared the following: “I’m not upset with McDonalds, I know people love their coffee. It was just one of those mornings where I was hoping for more caffeine than cream.”

McDonald’s website does have their iced coffee listed on the site in a very similar shade of brown as the teacher’s drink, indicating that this may be their standard dairy-to-coffee ratio.

The site also specifies that the chain’s iced coffee beverages contain coffee, liquid sugar, ice, and “light cream.”

Commenters were split about the teacher’s reaction.

Some people agreed that there was way too much milk or creamer in the drink.

“Coffee is a much darker brown. What she’s holding is a milk beverage with coffee instead of a coffee with milk,” a person said.

“So most people just like a pint of milk in the morning,” another wrote.

“Literally 2 out of 3 times it’s pure cream lol,” a third commenter said.

Others argued that McDonald’s iced coffee looks that way as a default.

“Looks like an iced coffee to me,” a top comment read.

“6 creamer 6 flavourful shots it’s how we make it for large,” a worker wrote.

One person gave the teacher a tip for how to order their coffee next time. “Ask for it black with milk for less,” they suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s for comment via email.