‘It’s gonna be $8.54’: McDonald’s customer orders grilled cheese. He can’t believe what he receives

Most fast-food restaurants have hidden or secret menu items. And McDonald’s is no exception. For example, customers have ordered things like the Crunchy Double or the McBrunch Burger there. Apparently, McDonald’s also offers grilled cheese. Fast-food aficionado Anthony Villegas (@antstorm123) vows never to buy another grilled cheese there after seeing what he received.

A grilled cheese letdown

Villegas normally accepts requests from his 3.1 million followers to sample food from different places. “Go to McDonald’s and ask for a grilled cheese,” he reads a comment aloud while sitting in his car. For a moment, he furrows his brows in puzzlement.

“McDonald’s has grilled cheeses? What? You know what, I got to try this out,” he says.

He then takes his 3.7 million viewers to try to order the grilled cheese. “Can I please just get the grilled cheese?” he asks.

The worker then lets him know it’s going to be $8.54.

The content creator expresses shock. His eyes grow wide, and he replies, “[Expletive]. Thank you.”

“Grilled cheese from McDonald’s,” Villegas says, holding the brown paper to-go bag. “$8 dollars? Are you actually insane? This thing better do wonders for me, man.”

Then, he pulls the sandwich out of the bag and unwraps it. “Are you actually serious?” he asks, confused, unveiling the “grilled cheese.” The sandwich consists of several cold cheese slices slapped between two hamburger buns.

“This is a grilled cheese, McDonald’s?” he questions, pulling the cold cheese stacks off the bun. “This isn’t even melted. This is cold!”

When the content creator bites into it, his face scrunches in disgust. “Oh!” he exclaims, spitting the piece out. “What a waste of money. Don’t get the grilled cheese from McDonald’s.”

Overall, Villegas doesn’t plan to buy this again. “This is something I’ll never get again,” he captions the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Villegas via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as to McDonald’s via press email.

Viewers weigh in

Some viewers cracked jokes about the grilled cheese, and others claimed the sandwich was made wrong.

“You got the ungrilled cheese,” one viewer joked.

“They thought you said chilled cheese!!!” another quipped.

“I worked at McDonald’s back in the day that is not a grilled cheese. The grilled cheese is 2 Big Mac [center] buns with a slice of cheese,” a third stated.

“Last time i ordered grilled cheese from McDonald’s .. they gave me 2 of the middle buns (from the Big Mac) with cheese in the middle. That was melted. Not sure what that lady gave you,” a fourth commented.

Were viewers right?

According to the Daily Meal, there is a specific method for ordering the grilled cheese. You should ask for one cheeseburger and add “hold the burger,” per the Daily Meal.

The secret cue should ensure you will receive the proper sandwich, melted cheese and all. That should cost about 99 cents, depending on your location.

