‘Man I’ll never settle again’: McDonald’s customer asks for nuggets ‘extra crispy’

Burger King’s motto might be “have it your way” but that hasn’t stopped McDonald’s stans from customizing their orders at the fast-food chain. In fact, many fast-food locations allow for substitutions, add-ons, and aberrations to orders either in the drive-thru, inside the restaurant, or via online ordering apps.

Now, a McDonald’s customer has shared a customization that they’re a big fan of in a now-viral TikTok: “extra crispy” McNuggets.

Makel (@xomakel2) shared a six-second clip that shows a 10-piece container of nuggets that appear to be a richer, darker color than the popular burger chain’s standard offering. He writes in a text overlay of the video, “go to mcdonald’s and ask to get them extra crispy.” He added in a caption, “man i’ll never settle again.”

Some viewers said that their excitement was short-lived because they thought that McDonald’s brought back a menu item, as one user wrote, “Man I got excited thinking there was the spicy nuggets back.”

Others said they wouldn’t even know where to begin when it came to asking for the customized nuggets order.”My mcdonalds gon curse me out if i ask that,” one user said.

Makel had a recommendation for anyone who was having difficulty getting their nuggets extra fried for a crunchier texture.

“Aye y’all just ask for well done nuggets,” he wrote, which was corroborated by another user who said, “no instead jus ask for well done then it’s perfectly crispy every time.”

Someone else echoed, “nah you gotta tell them well done, otherwise they don’t listen.”

However, according to some TikTokers who responded to the post, it turns out that this is a request other customers have made before.

“When I worked at McDonald’s if someone asked this I’d give them whatever freshest nuggets we had,” a user wrote.

Another person in the comments section claiming to have worked at McDonald’s shared a method they used that might give customers pause, however. “No cap we used to use the old ones and just fry them again,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Makel via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email.