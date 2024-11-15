‘That’s wrong but I like it’: Woman flips-off man at McDonald’s drive-thru. Then he gets revenge

If someone pays for your food at a McDonald’s drive-thru, be wary because it might be a prank. This TikToker shared how they fooled a customer and played it off as a good deed.

What happened?

Doug (@genx.dadbod), who has 76,000 followers, has a McDonald’s story to share.

Doug explains that while at a McDonald’s drive-thru, the woman behind the popular TikToker was getting impatient as Doug was trying to order food. According to Doug, the woman started hollering and yelling at them to hurry up. Doug says they figured she was just having a bad day and decided to pay for her meal. Doug says they made sure to get both receipts and says the woman had an embarrassed but sincere face after learning about Doug’s kind act.

However, this is when things got interesting.

“So I finally get to the next window to pick up my food. The little lady hands me my food, and I said, ‘I paid for this, too. Can I get it?’ and she says, ‘Yeah, here you go.’ So she hands me my food, and kind of what I was thinking, you know, that woman wants to be all pissy, she can wait in line again,” Doug says.

The video has almost 1,400 comments and 326,000 views.

What are viewers saying?

Some viewers found this McDonald’s drive-thru prank funny.

“That was great,” one commenter said.

“Epic,” another stated.

Others were more skeptical and claimed the prank is worn out.

“Na this trick is old and at one point a few years ago this was going around on the internet. He def copied it and didn’t actually do it. Doing it only for the follows,” a third shared.

Is this McDonald’s trick original?

Like this last comment mentioned, Doug is not creating anything new. While it is not possible to confirm if Doug actually did this trick or not, other folks on the internet have.

Ross Creations, a creator known for their pranks, did the same prank on a few customers at McDonald’s and Starbucks a few years back. Ross paid for the food of the person behind them and made sure to have a receipt to prove they paid for it. And then Ross took the person’s food as the employee was handing it to the customer. Ross showed their receipt to prove they were entitled to the food.

It seems like this prank is just not getting old.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Doug for comment via TikTok message and comment and to McDonald’s via email.

