‘I be quick to tell them we out of it’: McDonald’s worker shares what they do when customer asks for sauce after they hand them their bag

A McDonald’s employee and user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing what she does when a drive-thru customer asks for sauces after they’ve already come to the window.

In a video with over 78,000 views, TikTok user Fara (@wh0re444fara) shows herself at the drive-thru window.

“POV I had all your sauce and ketchup in your bag and you decide you need a side of mayo but I don’t have the packets,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. The video shows her walking away from the drive-thru window and frantically squeezing mayonnaise into a cardboard burger container.

“I be thinking I’m finnuh get you out my line on the first try,” she added in the caption.

In the comments section, several users claimed that they’ve experienced the same behavior from customers—though admittedly, they’ve handled the situation a bit differently.

“I be quick to tell them we out of it,” wrote a user.

“Nahhhh any sauces they ask for after I’ve handed them their bag — ‘WE ARE OUT SORRY,’” offered another.

“At first I say we are out then I think for a min and feel bad so I’m like gimme a min lemme go get you some from the back,” shared a third.

While the act frustrates her, Fara says she accommodates customers who ask for sauce at the last minute.

“I’m too nice but it still pisses me off,” she wrote in a comment.

From the customer side, other commenters claimed they’ve faced difficulties trying to score sauces.

“Sorry,” stated a commenter. “sometimes it’s not on the app.”

“No bc i asked for ranch at the speaker then at the window i asked if it’s in the bag and he smiled n said yes,” recalled a second. “it was in fact not in the bag.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Fara via TikTok comment.