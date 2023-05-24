‘I be quick to tell them we out of it’: McDonald’s worker shares what they do when customer asks for sauce after they hand them their bag

A McDonald’s employee and user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing what she does when a drive-thru customer asks for sauces after they’ve already come to the window.
In a video with over 78,000 views, TikTok user Fara (@wh0re444fara) shows herself at the drive-thru window.
“POV I had all your sauce and ketchup in your bag and you decide you need a side of mayo but I don’t have the packets,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. The video shows her walking away from the drive-thru window and frantically squeezing mayonnaise into a cardboard burger container.
“I be thinking I’m finnuh get you out my line on the first try,” she added in the caption.
I be thinking I'm finnuh get you out my line on the first try 😒 #studsoftiktok #lgbt #🏳️🌈 #foryou
In the comments section, several users claimed that they’ve experienced the same behavior from customers—though admittedly, they’ve handled the situation a bit differently.
“I be quick to tell them we out of it,” wrote a user.
“Nahhhh any sauces they ask for after I’ve handed them their bag — ‘WE ARE OUT SORRY,’” offered another.
“At first I say we are out then I think for a min and feel bad so I’m like gimme a min lemme go get you some from the back,” shared a third.
While the act frustrates her, Fara says she accommodates customers who ask for sauce at the last minute.
“I’m too nice but it still pisses me off,” she wrote in a comment.
From the customer side, other commenters claimed they’ve faced difficulties trying to score sauces.
“Sorry,” stated a commenter. “sometimes it’s not on the app.”
“No bc i asked for ranch at the speaker then at the window i asked if it’s in the bag and he smiled n said yes,” recalled a second. “it was in fact not in the bag.”
