‘The McDonald’s workers had to be so confused’: DoorDash customer orders plain cheeseburgers from McDonald’s. Then she opens the box

Jada Cerniglia (@jadacern) was hanging out with her father and the two decided to DoorDash some McDonald’s. They thought they were ordering two cheeseburgers from the popular fast food chain. However, that’s not what their delivery driver brought them.

Featured Video

“Me and my dad got hungry so we DoorDashed McDonald’s,” Cerniglia wrote in the text overlay.

As with many online ordering applications, Cerniglia and her father got to customize their meals. In fact, these tailor-made food experiences are attributed as being a key factor in online ordering growth.

Online ordering allows users to take as much time as they need in selecting the meal they’d like. Additionally, they can peruse all of the available customization options businesses offer customers.

Advertisement

Hold the burger

However, as Cerniglia and her father realized, this can have unintended consequences. Some ordering applications are very granular, but also come with their own quirks. Apparently, McDonald’s has one such application.

“But accidentally ordered JUST two pieces of cheese instead of two plain cheeseburgers,” the rest of Cerniglia’s text overlay read.

The clip begins with the sound of her laughing as her father puts his hands over his head.

Advertisement

She shows footage of the bizarre orders in question. Both Cerniglia and her father received a box with a single slice of cheese in them. The receipts posted to each box denotes why. They read, “Cheeseburger plain. NO Regular Meat. NO Regular Bun. ONLY American Cheese.”

The TikToker reads off the receipt right before her father cracks open the box, revealing a singular slice of cheese. When opened, Cerniglia’s box contains the same. She continues to laugh as her father smiles and says, “that’s how DoorDash works.”

In a caption for the video, she speculates as to what the McDonald’s employees must’ve felt whilst fulfilling their order. “Had to be so confused,” she penned.

Other cheese incidents

This isn’t the first time a McDonald’s customer mistakenly ordered just a slice of cheese. The Daily Dot previously reported on another incident where, they too, ordered a burger from the chain via DoorDash.

Advertisement

Like Cerniglia, they thought they were ordering a plain cheeseburger. I.e., a cheeseburger with just cheese. However, DoorDash’s mobile app construed this as them wanting only a slice of cheese. Leaving them with a single slice of American cheese, one that Mashed says is much like Walmart’s Great Value brand.

Unlike Cerniglia, however, the TikTok user bought a Happy Meal. They just wanted to make sure the cheeseburger that came with the order didn’t contain all of the fixings.

There have been other ordering gaffes from customers using the DoorDash app as well. For example, a 2-year-old who had access to a smartphone with the DoorDash app installed. While fiddling around with the mobile device, they accessed the app and must’ve been enticed by a picture of a burger. Following this, they proceeded to order 31 cheeseburgers.

Viewers are amused at her mistake

One user who replied to Cerniglia’s video stated that there’s an easy way to ensure this doesn’t happen again. “I worked at a McDonald’s. Thats technically correct. You just hit plain next time,” they said.

Advertisement

Another remarked that the TikToker’s situation is quite common. “As a fast food worker, you’d be surprised how much this happens,” they wrote.

However, at least one commenter stated they would have double checked before fulfilling this order.

“If I stilled worked at McDonald’s and saw this order I would have called to confirm that’s what you wanted,” they said.

Advertisement

One TikToker thought that Cerniglia only had herself to blame: “Girl but you literally put it in as no meat and no bun. After that it’s just cheese.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s, DoorDash, and Cerniglia via email for further comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.