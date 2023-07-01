‘It’s for literal kids bro’: McDonald’s customer complains about the size of fries in kids’ Happy Meal. It backfires

A TikTok user who was expecting a satisfying snack from McDonald’s was left disappointed and angry when she discovered how small the fries in a Happy Meal are.

The TikTok user, who goes by @kcfiguringitout, posted her video on June 16, since amassing over 478,000 views and hundreds of comments.

She films herself in her car holding a tiny cardboard box that contains the fries. She says, “Did y’all know that this is the f*cking fry that they give you with a Happy Meal? A f*cking … What is this?! What is this?!”

The fires shown in the video appear to be about half the size of a regular small fries. She shows her fries to the camera to better capture her outrage and incredulity.

In the comment section of the video, users argued about the portion size, with some agreeing that the fries are too small, and others pointing out that they are meant for children.

One commenter wrote, “When i was a kid it was just a small fry.”

Another commenter suggested, “I get my kids ‘extra fries’ instead of apple slices,” offering a workaround for parents who want more fries for their kids.

However, many commenters defended McDonald’s and criticized the TikToker for expecting more from a kids’ meal.

One commenter said, “It’s for kids so ofc it would be small.”

Another commenter explained, “It’s because its good serving size for kids of fries with apple slices. Our serving sizes are too big. It was enough for my kids until about 8/9.”

A third commenter simply said, “It’s for literal kids bro,” dismissing the TikToker’s complaint.

The McDonald’s website states that Happy Meal fries have 110 calories and 5 grams of fat, while small fries have 230 calories and 11 grams of fat.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @kcfiguringitout via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s via press email.