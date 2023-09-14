‘Won’t be going to that location again’: McDonald’s customer barks at worker after she asks her to ‘park’ to wait for her food

Everyone has had an embarrassing moment that they spent days, weeks, months, or even years trying to live down. From attempting and failing a translation to getting a joke pulled on you by your parents, life is full of moments that make you wish you had said or done something different, even if you’re able to look back at it and laugh later on.

TikTok user Jessica (@jcollins1481) recently shared one such moment to TikTok in a video with over 241,000 views.

In the video, Jessica claims that she ordered from McDonald’s when an employee gave her a peculiar request.

“The woman goes, ‘Can you bark?’” Jessica recalls. “I was like, ‘What? Can I bark?’ And I stare at her, and I was like, ‘Why?’ And she was like, ‘Can you please just bark?’ So I go ‘ruff!’”

As it turns out, the McDonald’s employee was not telling her to bark—but to park.

“The woman comes over, and she goes, ‘Can you park in #1?’” Jessica laughs. “Park! Not f*cking bark!”

As shown in the video, Jessica is in good spirits about the situation, though she notes in the caption that she’s “Still recovering” while describing the ordeal as “#embarrassing.”

Commenters sympathized with Jessica, with many sharing how they would have reacted if in a similar situation.

“I would never go back there,” wrote a user.

“I would simply pass away,” shared another.

“I would just drive away – far away,” offered a third.

Jessica is by no means alone in doing something like this, with others in the comments section owning up to similar ordering failures.

“Bye because i was at a dunkin’s drive thru and the guy kept asking if i wanted a tray today i thought he was asking if i prayed today LMAO,” recalled a user.

“I can finally forget abt accidentally telling the waitress to enjoy her meal 2, something new 2 think abt every single day for the rest of eternity,” stated a second.

That said, several users noted that things could have gone worse for Jessica.

As one user put it, “I’m just glad you didn’t actually [go] to a full bark.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jessica via TikTok comment.