‘Im actually more impressed than mad’: Customer asks mechanic to check brake pads on his Mazda. He can’t believe what he finds

A mechanic made a shocking discovery when a customer asked him to check his Mazda brakes for regular wear and tear.

In a video with over 1.5 million views, TikToker and mechanic John Brian (@johnbrian210) shared a clip of the white Mazda sedan. The Daily Dot has previously reported on Brian’s critiques of car repairs and tips for car owners.

“A quick visual inspection, and I can’t believe what I’m seeing,” an AI voice-over says. Brian removes the wheels to reveal the front brakes—with no brake pads attached. Then, he takes off the rear wheels. They are also missing brake pads and rotors.

The caption reads, “I’m actually more impressed than mad that this made it here.”

Why are brake pads important?

When you press the brake pedal, brake pads create friction against the rotors—metal discs in the car’s brake system. This friction slows and stops your car.

Without brake pads, your car may fail to stop or develop other mechanical issues, according to Car and Driver. So, the fact that the customer made it to the shop with none is nothing short of a miracle.

You should check your brake pads every time you get an oil change. Once they’ve worn down to 0.1 inch, you should get them replaced.

Drivers respond

In the comments, viewers respond to Brian’s discovery—many cracking jokes about the absurdity of the brakes’ condition.

“Check brakes for wear ❎ Check brakes for where ✅,” one joked.

“‘How this car drove here is insane’ nah baby, how that car stopped when it got there is insane….” another said.

“Never let it be said that they didn’t get their money’s worth out of their brakes,” a third wrote.

Others point out that the tires look “new,” which means that another mechanic should have spotted the issue with the brakes.

“They look fairly new tyres/tires, there is no way on this earth that the condition of the linings and discs wasn’t spotted when the tyres were last changed,” one said.

“What’s even funnier is those tires are kinda new so the tire shop was just like,” another quipped.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brian via TikTok comment and direct message for further information.

