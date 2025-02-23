‘Pick a different car’: Woman buys Mazda CX-5. Then she realizes the dealership misled her

Mazda has built a reputation for stylish, fun-to-drive cars that don’t break the bank.

But when it comes to practicality, especially for families, not every model hits the mark.

TikTok user Megan West (@bymeganvwest), recently shared her experience with the Mazda CX-5, warning viewers that it might not be the best choice for growing families.

Her video, which has racked up over 234,200 views, is meant to “de-influence” potential buyers.

Why the TikToker no longer likes her Mazda CX-5

West explains that she ended up on “Mazda CX-5 TikTok” while trying to figure out how to fit everything—her baby, dog, and husband—into the car.

But the more she tried, the more she realized it just wasn’t working.

“For some reason lately, he’s only been getting in the front seat,” she says, showing her dog in the passenger seat.

And it’s not just the dog. If her husband drives, she has to move her seat forward—way forward.

“I sit like all the way forward, and my knees are in the dash. And I am 5’3,” West says.

The issue didn’t really bother her at first, but as life got busier, it became impossible to ignore.

“We’ve had a lot of showing requests and we’re selling our house, so we’re in our car every day,” she explained.

‘Pick a different car’

“This is to de-influence you if you want to buy the CX-5 and then potentially grow your family,” West advises.

She adds that she didn’t know back in 2020 that she’d be a mom by 2024—so that’s on her. But for those currently in the market?

“This is your sign. Pick a different car.”

Is the Mazda CX-5 too small?

The CX-5 is a compact SUV, meaning it’s not designed with the same interior space as larger models like the CX-9 or CX-90.

According to Mazda’s specs, the CX-5 has about 39.6 inches of front legroom and 39.0 inches in the rear, which is decent for its class but might feel cramped for taller passengers or those needing extra space for car seats and pets.

Car and Driver’s review of the CX-5 praises its upscale interior and handling but notes that its cargo space isn’t as generous as some competitors, like the Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4.

What are the best SUVs for growing families?

For those who want more room without going full-size, there are alternatives.

According to U.S. News & World Report, SUVs like the Honda CR-V, Kia Telluride, Kia EV9, and Genesis GV80 offer more space and family-friendly features while still being reliable and efficient.

As West’s video shows, the right car really depends on lifestyle.

The CX-5 might be perfect for some, but for those with a growing family and a big dog, it could be a tight squeeze.

In the comments, most users agree about the size of a Mazda CX-5 not being enough for a family. However, some users critize West for not choosing wisely.

“As a Mazda salesman we never refer or tell anyone ‘planning’ on starting a family to try a cx-5 or cx-50 , those vehicles werent made for family,” one user said. “cx70 & cx90s were. you’re in the wrong size category.”

“I would’ve loved the CX5 before I had kids, however, you are right about it not being big enough for a family!” wrote another. “I have a CX90 and it is an awesome Mom car!”

“I love my Mazda. But a cx5 is their small suv,” shared a third. “I have a cx9 and it’s way bigger!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mazda and West via email for comments.

