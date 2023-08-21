‘Even worse with the context’: Restaurant changes the name of its ‘Maui Fire’ taco. Viewers think the new one is worse

In a viral video, a Mexican restaurant was called out for their failed attempt, amid tragedy in Hawaii, to improve the name of a taco called the “Maui Fire.”

In the video, Brad (@brad_love) is dines at the taco chain Condado when he notices a sticker over the name of one of its tacos. The name on the sticker reads: “Coast to Ghost.” When Brad peels it to reveal the name underneath, he finds it was originally called the Maui Fire.

“I wonder why they changed the name of that taco…. OH!!!!!!!!!!!?????????” the text overlay on the video read.

The name was presumably chosen prior to the devasting fires that swept Maui and parts of Hawaii, and the stickered-over name appears to be the restaurant’s attempt to be sensitive about the situation.

The TikTok has more than 4.2 million views and over 1,300 comments.

“A little too on the dot…” the caption read.

The Maui wildfires are a series of fires that began Aug. 7 and 8 and swept through parts of Maui County and Hawaii. Having killed more than 100 people, it is the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years, the Washington Post reported.

The fire destroyed thousands of structures, including homes, businesses, cultural centers, and landmarks, and community members were forced to evacuate the place they call home, ABC News reported.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the Washington Post reported that it is likely power lines caused the initial spark, and conditions were worsened by multiple factors, including dry weather, strong winds, the increase in nonnative grass, and rising temperatures.

Native Hawaiians have led grassroots efforts to provide quick aid to their people and called out the United States government for a lack of quick response. They’ve also raised concerns that the town will be rebuilt with an eye toward wealthy tourists.

Commenters pointed out that the new taco name might actually be worse, given the loss of life in Maui.

“Coast to Ghost is worse knowing that it replaces Maui Fire,” a top comment read.

“Coast to ghost is even worse with the context,” a person wrote.

“I know the coast to ghost is bc it has ghost pepper but still wild,” another said.

One person applauded the taco spot for even making an effort.

“I’m surprised they had the insight to be sensitive about it,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brad via TikTok comment and to Condado via email.