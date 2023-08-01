‘Leadership is taking advantage of our boss’s absence’: Worker wonders about warning manager on maternity leave that ‘department getting dismantled’

A worker recently exposed her coworkers for allegedly dismantling her department while her boss is out on maternity leave.

The since-deleted Reddit post came from u/FranksMomLuvsSugar, who posted to the platform’s r/work subreddit. She began by noting that she’s 45 and brings 20 years of “corporate experience” to the table.

“I have known MANY people who have gone on maternity leave but haven’t heard of ANY of them getting called for anything work related,” she began. “However, I’ve also NEVER seen what is happening to our department happen before… It seems leadership is taking advantage of our boss’s absence to have extremely important meetings without her.”

The worker also implied that her team was having certain discussions that didn’t make sense without her boss’s presence or input.

“Our boss comes back in 3 weeks – their reasons for not waiting DO NOT MAKE SENSE,” she added. “Our boss is very involved and has texted several of us through LinkedIn to remind us about a couple of things – during her absence. So, she isn’t exactly totally disconnected either.”

She concluded by asking viewers to weigh in: “If you’ve been on maternity leave – would you want someone on your team to tell you this is happening?”

Maternity leave—and coming back to work afterwards—can be extremely unsettling for female workers. In one instance, Amazon reportedly laid off an employee on her first day back from maternity leave. Another worker reported problems obtaining maternity leave from retail giant JCPenney.

While only a few commenters weighed in on the Redditor’s query, most agreed that the manager should know what’s going on prior to her return to work.

“Honestly if you can give the heads up I would,” one user suggested.

“I would want honesty,” another offered. “Because she is coming back and she will find out.”

“I’m really concerned that she will come back to chaos,” a third person said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to u/FranksMomLuvsSugar via Reddit comment.