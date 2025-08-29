“I should have known better”: Woman claims her matcha obsession sent her to the hospital. What happened?

A woman went viral on TikTok after claiming that drinking matcha just once every two weeks tanked her iron levels so badly she needed a transfusion.

Lynn Shazeen (@lynnshazeen), who noted she has a bachelor’s in science and nursing and implied she’s qualified to speak on health risks, said the transfusions would mark the end of her matcha habit.

“RIP to my matcha obsession era,” she wrote in the text overlay, adding that she’s learned her “lesson.” By Friday, the clip had garnered over two million views.

What happened?

In a follow-up video, Shazeen broke down precisely what happened. “My iron levels basically dipped because of matcha,” she said, pointing out that it was perilous since she’s already “super” anemic.

“Because of that, I had to get iron transfusions done to get my iron levels up,” she added. She stressed that she wasn’t sipping matcha every day—just every other week.

Shazeen described herself as being on a “healthy, holistic, wellness journey” and getting routine blood tests. However, during one checkup, her iron levels were dropping again, which she attributed to matcha. She said she noticed dizziness, heart palpitations, itchiness, shortness of breath, and fatigue—symptoms she recognized from her nursing background.

“I should have known better,” she admitted.

She made a point to say that her experience isn’t a reason for others to ditch matcha, but she stressed the importance of drinking it “the right way.” This means waiting two to three hours after meals, as matcha can block iron absorption. Additionally, avoid taking it on an empty stomach to prevent nausea, and consider pairing iron supplements with vitamin C to boost their effectiveness.

“I hope this helps. Stay safe out there,” Shazeen concluded, leaving her followers with a cautionary tale and a blueprint for enjoying their favorite green drink safely.

Can matcha lower iron levels?

Yes, according to Verywell Health, matcha can lower iron levels. It contains tannins and other compounds that can block iron absorption, a process made even more challenging for individuals who are already iron-deficient.

Research shows that drinking matcha with a meal can reduce iron absorption, though how much it affects you depends on how much matcha you drink, the type of matcha, and your current iron levels.

Notably, macha isn’t the only drink that can interfere with iron absorption. Verywell Health noted that black tea, green tea, oolong tea, and red wine all contain tannins, which, when consumed in large quantities, can affect how much iron the body retains.

If you’re concerned about your iron levels, it’s a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional before consuming large amounts of matcha. They can help you determine whether matcha is suitable for you and how to enjoy it without compromising your health.

Other drinks—like alcoholic ones—also affect health

Matcha isn’t the only beverage that can be risky to drink regularly. Consuming alcohol, especially daily, comes with serious risks, too, as this can increase your chances of developing certain cancers and damage organs like the liver and heart.

The liver is particularly at risk. Regular drinking can cause inflammation and, eventually, scarring, known as cirrhosis. The heart also suffers, as drinking regularly comes with higher risks of high blood pressure, cardiomyopathy, and stroke.

And it’s not just your physical health; your mental health can also take a hit. Studies show that regular drinking contributes to anxiety, depression, and in severe cases, dementia.

Like any drink, though, risk levels depend on how much you drink, your genetics, and any pre-existing conditions. Some people metabolize alcohol differently, and certain conditions or pregnancy make any drinking unsafe.

In short, reducing the risk of specific health ailments means limiting intake of certain foods and beverages, taking breaks, or, as Shazeen is doing with matcha, quitting entirely. Even small, daily habits can put significant strain on your body, and the consequences often accumulate faster than people realize.

Viewers react

Some commenters said Shazeen’s video was a reminder that too much of a good thing isn’t always good for your health.

“We can’t do nothing on this Earth,” one said.

“Too much of anything isn’t good,” another added.

Others shared similar experiences in which matcha affected their iron levels.

“Matcha can inhibit iron absorption for those wondering,” one viewer noted.

“Girl, me too,” another agreed. “Matcha pulls your iron and ferritin levels down.”

“Too much tea stops you from absorbing iron, guys,” a third added. “I have to limit my intake for this very reason.”

Still, some viewers questioned whether matcha alone could have caused Shazeen’s issues, pointing out that she drank Starbucks matcha, which they claimed is of lower quality.

“Hey, also Starbucks matcha is no good,” one woman said.

“Starbucks matcha is the lowest quality,” another added.

“It’s the fact that it’s Starbucks,” a third chimed in. “Not real matcha.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Shazeen via a comment on TikTok.

