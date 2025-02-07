‘Everybody know what that is’: Woman gets massage at the spa. Then the masseuse takes a picture

A woman is blasting a masseuse at Santa Fe Day Spa for allegedly taking pictures of her while she was naked on the massage table.

In a viral video with 1.3 million views, TikTok user Jodie (@Jodieping) told the very disturbing story.

She even claimed the masseuse’s manager saw the photos of her unclothed on the massage table on the worker’s phone.

The clip was a follow-up to another video that captured the interaction between her and the masseuse when she confronted him.

Masseuse takes picture of woman

In a prior clip uploaded on Feb. 4, Jodie captured the argument between herself and the masseuse after she confronted him.

In the caption, the woman provided her version of events.

“This happened at Santa Fe Day spa on 280. This man was giving me a massage when his camera flash went off 3-4x during my massage. I immediately got the manager and confronted him outside. I’ve filled police reports. Police were awesome. I was told this morning by an investigator that it would be my word against his. I feel like I have no options?! I’m DISGUSTED,” it explained.

Allegedly, Jodie asked the man to go through his phone in front of her and his manager to make sure there were no pictures of her on there.

The exchange became intense, especially when she claimed she saw a photo of a body that looked just like hers.

“This is my own personal files,” the man argued. “That’s with my girlfriend.”

Though the man promised to God that the photos were not of her, the woman continued to push him to let them see them.

“You’re shaking because you took pictures of my body at this business,” she fired back.

However, the woman said she was willing to not escalate the incident if he was willing to delete the photos.

The masseuse doubled down and denied her allegations. He also claimed that the flash she saw could’ve been the result of him checking out a football game while giving her a massage.

“I looked at the Auburn game because I’m obsessed with Auburn sports,” he said.

Ultimately, the woman asked the manager to confiscate his phone until police arrived.

“Delete it, Brad,” a woman’s voice said off camera.

According to Jodie, the voice was the man’s manager. She allegedly saw the photos on her worker’s cell.

Woman provides full context

In the follow-up video, Jodie explained everything that went down and gave an update about how it all panned out. She explained that she knew the man took photos of her because she saw the flash light up the dark room.

The woman also claimed that she was able to see the photos of her when he went through his phone. “As he was scrolling, I saw them,” she alleged.

She also said that she knew it was her body because she could identify the underwear and her tattoos. The TikTok user also claimed other women have had a similar experience with that masseuse.

“Since I posted this video, dozens of women have messaged me,” she said.

The man also allegedly had his license revoked for sexual misconduct.

Unfortunately, Jodie explained that an investigator told her they could not move forward with any legal action against the man because they didn’t have evidence.

“He refused to speak to the police,” she said. “And he refused to hand over his phone to the police.”

“Get a lawyer. Sue the spa. Sue the therapist. Have your attorney subpoena his cell phone provider to try to get the evidence,” one user suggested.

“Go to a local news station! Get your story out there to the locals so they can be aware,” another user said.

“FYI. If anyone ever feels something is wrong or off during your massage, immediately state you want the therapist to leave the room and your massage to end NOW,” someone else said.

“Ask the women who reached out to you to make a police report. If they have enough reports they may have enough to get a warrant for his phone,” one user wrote.

Others recommended the woman file a report.

Most states have a massage therapy licensing board where complaints can be filed. If the masseuse is licensed, they could face disciplinary action, suspension, or revocation of their license.

The Daily Dot contacted Jodie and Santa Fe Day Spa by email for more information and comment.

