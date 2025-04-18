‘I ordered it on Amazon’: Woman buys trending Mary Ruth’s hair supplement. Then she has kidney and liver problems

Many people believe that taking a vitamin or supplement can help them with their health goals.

While this is occasionally true, some find that supplements cause more harm than good. For example, one internet user claimed that she ended up in the hospital with possible organ failure as a result of taking a popular supplement. Another said an excess of vitamin B6 “wrecked” her life, alleging that it caused her to lose significant feeling in her fingers.

Now, another has sparked discussion after claiming that a supplement she bought ended up harming her organs.

Did this hair supplement cause organ problems?

In a video with over 90,000 views, TikTok user Nikki (@_savvyshopproducts) alleges that a supplement she found on the TikTok shop led to health issues.

“I saw it on the TikTok shop, but I ordered it on Amazon direct from Mary Ruth, the manufacturer,” she explains. She adds that she had consumed most of the bottle. “It’s the one for hair growth.”

She then says she began noticing problems after taking it, leading her to visit a doctor. The doctor informed her that her kidneys and liver were having problems and instructed her to stop taking it.

“Has anybody else had that issue with this particular brand of vitamin?” she asks.

Can supplements affect your organs?

Nikki does not say which vitamins could have caused her issues. That said, generally speaking, an excess of fat-soluble vitamins can lead to problems with the liver and kidneys.

This supplement, “MaryRuth Organics Liquid Multivitamin + Lustriva® Hair Growth for Women,” contains more than one’s daily recommended dose of vitamin A and E, and the entirety of one’s daily recommended dose of vitamin D.

Each of these vitamins can present problems when taken in excess. For example, an excess of vitamin A, which could build up over time, can lead to Hypervitaminosis A. This can cause issues with the liver and kidneys.

However, that’s not the only ingredient that could potentially cause issues. While rare, there have been cases of excess chromium ingestion leading to liver dysfunction and renal failure.

In general, experts advise that one does not begin taking a supplement before speaking with your doctor, as they might negatively interact with prescription medication, cause issues, or simply not be necessary.

Viewers warn against supplements

In the comments section, users advised against blindly taking supplements.

“People need to stop taking vitamins unless you are deficit,” a user wrote.

“It worked. But not worth my liver or kidney. On the trash,” added another.

“Y’all have to read labels and speak with your doctors… like this can happen with any multivitamin/ supplement,” stated a third. “Don’t just be influenced do research.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Nikki and MaryRuth Organics via email.



