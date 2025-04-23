‘Can’t even afford to eat broke now’: Shopper reaches for 12-pack of Maruchan Ramen Noodle Soup Packets. Then they check the price

A shopper believes tariffs have jacked up the price of a low-cost meal staple, Maruchan ramen.

In a video with over 4 million views, TikToker ZekoRgv (@zekomode.98) picks up a 12-pack of Maruchan Ramen Noodle Soup. The viral TikTok sound, “Oh my God. My Shayla,” plays in the background.

The TikToker zooms in on the price tag, which reads, “$17.00.”

On-screen text reads, “The tariffs have HIT.” The caption continues, “No lunch kinda week.”

Is Maruchan ramen actually $17?

Despite the TikToker’s panic, several viewers say they zoomed in on the price tag, noticing that it is for “astragalus root”—not Maruchan ramen.

“As a Walmart employee, I can confirm that astragalus root is $17. A 12-pack of Maruchan ramen is $3.68,” one wrote.

“Y’all need to learn how to read labels! These were probably put in the wrong place,” another said.

“Huh, didn’t realize that astragalus root was another word for ramen lol,” a third added.

Some called out the TikToker for inciting panic, as many shoppers are concerned about increasing food prices due to tariffs.

“That price is for something else… lol! Don’t scare me like that,” a viewer said.

“That’s not the price for the ramen and you know it, it’s in the wrong spot,” another wrote.

Will tariffs raise the price of Maruchan ramen?

On April 9, the current administration instituted a broad 10% tariff on all imports, as well as several additional “retaliatory” tariffs on specific countries, including China. In the comments, many fear that these tariffs could make low-cost staples unaffordable.

“Can’t even afford to eat broke now,” one wrote.

“It’s for rich people now,” another said.

“Yeah, mate, US businesses big-time affected by the tariffs have to raise the prices a lot. Trump seems to be messing up big time,” a third added.

But will Maruchan be impacted by these tariffs?

According to Maruchan’s website, its ramen noodle soup is manufactured in the United States. Tariffs would not directly impact the price.

The Daily Dot reached out to ZekoRgv and Maruchan for further comment.

