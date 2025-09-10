Advertisement
Trending

Farewell to Maru, the internet’s favorite cat who loved to play in boxes

“Hope you have plenty of boxes to play with up in kitty heaven.”

Photo of Rebekah Harding

Rebekah Harding
rip maru the cat who loved boxes

Maru, the viral cat who was famous for his love of boxes, died at 18 years old. The internet grieved the loss of the beloved pet behind the meme.

Featured Video

Who was Maru the cat?

Maru, a pet cat who lived in Japan, was certified in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2016 as the most viewed animal on the internet—for an adorable reason.

The cat’s owner frequently shared clips of Maru chilling in empty boxes, sometimes squeezing his box to fit into the cardboard.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot previously reported on one viral Maru moment, in which the Scottish fold cat wiggled his way into a Starbucks bag.

Over the years, Maru went on to garner a huge fan base, including a published picture book and features in several major pet meme blogs.

In a YouTube post announcing Maru’s death, his owner said, “I’m lonely, so be sure to be born again soon! He is by nature a laid-back cat, and I wonder if he is relaxing in the sky now. But he loves to surprise us, so I’ll wait patiently, hoping for a surprise from him.”

Advertisement
In Body Image
mugumogu/YouTube

How did fans react to the announcement?

In the comments of Maru’s owner’s post, fans from around the globe grieved the loss of the cat, who had previously been diagnosed with cancer.

“There are so many cats on the internet, but Maru was different. I instantly became his fan continued till watching him…He was not just an ordinary cat, he was a legend,” one wrote.

Advertisement

“I knew this time would come soon, given his age. But I still didn’t want it to happen. You took such good care of him, and gave him such a wonderful life. He brought the world much joy. Thank you for sharing him with us,” another said.

“Even though he was a ripe old age, I’m stunned and so sad! It is the end of an era. The greatest kitty ever. You must be devastated; my deepest condolences go out to you,” a third added.

On X, even more lovers of Maru shared their grief and respect on the platform, alongside some epic moments of the cat and his beloved boxes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

TAGS

Animals Cats Pets syndicated feeds YouTube
First published:

Rebekah Harding

Rebekah is a freelance reporter for the Daily Dot.

Rebekah Harding
 
The Daily Dot