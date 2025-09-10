Farewell to Maru, the internet’s favorite cat who loved to play in boxes

Maru, the viral cat who was famous for his love of boxes, died at 18 years old. The internet grieved the loss of the beloved pet behind the meme.

Who was Maru the cat?

Maru, a pet cat who lived in Japan, was certified in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2016 as the most viewed animal on the internet—for an adorable reason.

The cat’s owner frequently shared clips of Maru chilling in empty boxes, sometimes squeezing his box to fit into the cardboard.

The Daily Dot previously reported on one viral Maru moment, in which the Scottish fold cat wiggled his way into a Starbucks bag.

Over the years, Maru went on to garner a huge fan base, including a published picture book and features in several major pet meme blogs.

In a YouTube post announcing Maru’s death, his owner said, “I’m lonely, so be sure to be born again soon! He is by nature a laid-back cat, and I wonder if he is relaxing in the sky now. But he loves to surprise us, so I’ll wait patiently, hoping for a surprise from him.”

How did fans react to the announcement?

In the comments of Maru’s owner’s post, fans from around the globe grieved the loss of the cat, who had previously been diagnosed with cancer.

“There are so many cats on the internet, but Maru was different. I instantly became his fan continued till watching him…He was not just an ordinary cat, he was a legend,” one wrote.

“I knew this time would come soon, given his age. But I still didn’t want it to happen. You took such good care of him, and gave him such a wonderful life. He brought the world much joy. Thank you for sharing him with us,” another said.

“Even though he was a ripe old age, I’m stunned and so sad! It is the end of an era. The greatest kitty ever. You must be devastated; my deepest condolences go out to you,” a third added.

On X, even more lovers of Maru shared their grief and respect on the platform, alongside some epic moments of the cat and his beloved boxes.

RIP maru the cat. you were the first internet cat i ever loved. i hope you have plenty of boxes to play with up in kitty heaven ❤️ — 🧋🍰 (@mangopops1) September 9, 2025

Devastated to learn that Maru, the most famous cat on the internet, died on Saturday. I followed that cat for 17 years. He not only helped me when my own cat passed, but we would watch them together when he was around. Probably the hardest loss of an internet animal possible. RIP pic.twitter.com/vqZijeZHP6 — Tweetitbot (@Tweetitnot) September 8, 2025

RIP Maru 🪦 pic.twitter.com/xw1W8w9CnC — c3drik The Narwhal 鯨 🦄⚡ (@c3drikNarwhal) September 9, 2025

Oh no, Maru died 😭😭😭



One of my favorite internet cats 😢 pic.twitter.com/ZbWyGIxopV — MadMup (@madmup) September 8, 2025

RIP Maru, a source of joy for 18 years. I loved watching his videos to this day. He is sitting in the smallest possible box in kitty heaven. pic.twitter.com/X548rk3RgK — Dylan (@DylanNelkin) September 7, 2025

Rest in Peace, Maru. I will always remember you. pic.twitter.com/UN0CmH4pi2 — Josh Takahashi (@Tokohoshi) September 7, 2025

RIP Maru

Thank you for the videos, may you have the best boxes in the afterlife pic.twitter.com/MQQEUWu8yr — ビルギット (@BiRuGiTo) September 7, 2025

RIP Maru, the greatest internet cat of all time. Thank you for bringing us joy pic.twitter.com/sPOpp84T4L — brometh (@bromethazine) September 8, 2025

