‘Just be glad they didn’t notice’: Marshalls shopper picks up Bala weights for only $14.99. Then she sees the real price tag hidden underneath

A Marshall’s shopper snagged a great deal on Bala weights. The savings were so extreme she wondered if it was a mistake.

In a viral TikTok video with 2.4 million views, user Erika Ramirez (@zerimareri) captured the sticker price on the weights.

It appeared to be marked down significantly from the original price.

How good was the deal?

The clip captured a shot of a $14.99 price tag affixed to a Bala Beam bar.

“I just want to know who marked this Bala weight for $14.99?” the woman asked in the clip.

On Bala’s website, the Bala Beam retails starting at $119.00, depending on the size of the weight. The heavier weights cost between $145-$165 on the website. So the $14.99 price tag for the same item was definitely a steal.

However, based on the fact that the item had another price tag, it is possible it was just a mistake.

On the other side of the box, it had a price tag that indicated the weight cost $79.99.

Ultimately, the woman celebrated the find.

What are Bala weights?

Bala is a fitness brand that went viral on TikTok last year with its line of exercise weights. The Bala beam, which is what Ramirez purchased in the video, is described as having a “sculptural, ergonomic design” that is “perfect for concentrated and compound movements alike. Press, curl, row, squat and lunge to increase strength, agility, endurance and balance.” It is currently sold out on the brand’s website.

Viewers celebrate her win

In the video’s comments section, many posted about similar experiences.

“I remember I got a coach wallet and price tag said 20 dollars and the actual price was 99 dollars but they had to give it to me for 20 now because it said 20 on the tag,” user A wrote.

“I once got a 99 dollar Marc Jacob bag for 18 dollars,” one anonymous user wrote.

According to the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, a store should sell an item to a shopper at its advertised sticker price. Including when it is marked incorrectly.

However, some shoppers said they didn’t always receive an item at its marked-down price.

“I found an $130 perfume marked for $20 but the lady didn’t let me take it. told me the tag was wrong,” user América Rodríguez wrote.

Other workers share their speculations

Some Marshalls workers hopped in the comments to applaud her win.

“Just be glad they didn’t notice girl cause when we see two prices we go off the expensive one,” one wrote.

Another said, “Sometimes we be guessing on the prices girl !!”

I think someone at the distribution center forgot to remove the $14.99,” one user speculated. “I should know because I used to leave the cheaper price tickets when I had to reticket the merchandise.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Marshall’s by email and Erika Ramirez by TikTok comment and direct message.

