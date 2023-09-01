‘The way I would’ve gotten a raise right there in the store’: Worker says she spotted married boss at Walmart with another woman, kids

A TikTok user who posts under the handle Kobese 4 ever (@kasdemise) shared how he ran into his boss at Walmart with a woman who wasn’t his wife, and her kids.

In their clip, the creator walks through the aisles of a Walmart as Dr. Dre’s “Nuthin’ but a G Thang” plays in the background. A text overlay on the video reads: “when u spot ur boss out at walmart with a Whole other bit*h and her kids…and he got a whole family of his own.”

The video appears to have been taken down since being posted, but commenters were highly amused by the post.

One user seemed to foresee the issue of flagging your boss for inappropriate behavior at Walmart on social media.

“If this goes viral, yo ass is fired,” they wrote. This appears to be a good point as it appears that the video has also made its way to other social media platforms as well.

Another joked that they would’ve used the video evidence as a form of blackmail to try and secure themselves a higher wage in order to keep their mouths shut: “The way I would’ve gotten a raise right there in the store”

Someone else suggested that they partake in a bit of chaotic “good” behavior by approaching the boss at the Walmart and subtly calling him out: “Walk up and call her the wife’s name.”

However, there were several other TikTokers who thought that the TikToker was being too snoopy, arguing that the boss could have been out shopping with a family member or a friend and that there wasn’t necessarily anything shady going on.

“Friend or family member?… I mean, we need a bit more context,” they penned, while another user echoed, “Little did you know it’s his sister and he’s taking them shopping. Mind your business.”

According to Discreet Investigators, 20% of men in marriages cheat on their significant others, as opposed to 13% of women. However, it should be noted that these figures are based on individual admissions via a survey.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart and the creator via TikTok comment for further information.