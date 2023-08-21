‘We don’t do birthday desserts’: Server prepares ice cream sundae for 4-year-old’s B-day. The manager intervenes

In a viral video, a server shared that he went against his manager’s orders so he could make a preschooler’s day.

In the video, Isaac (@mineonthemap) is filming in his car, presumably after his work shift.

He explains that he works at a restaurant, and a little boy let him know it was his birthday and he was turning four that day.

After wishing the boy a happy birthday, the child’s mom asks Isaac if the restaurant has any kind of birthday dessert.

“We actually don’t have any birthday dessert of anything special like that. But I know that’s a problem so don’t worry about it. I’ll get him something anyway,” Isaac said.

While the mom was hesitant at first, Isaac insisted that it was the “least” he could do.

Isaac goes to the kitchen and starts making the kid a birthday sundae when his manager calls his attention. He asked Isaac what he was doing and said he couldn’t make the child a dessert since they “don’t do that.”

“I thought we could spare a little bit of ice cream for a 4-year-olds’ birthday. I didn’t think it would be a big deal,” Isaac said, adding that he already told the mom he would do it and didn’t want to go back on his word.

“You shouldn’t have told her that. It’s against our policy,” the manager said.

“F*ck the policy man, it’s really not that deep,” Isaac said.

He added that not giving the child the birthday treat would likely cause them negative publicity from the mom, while putting in the effort for the birthday surprise would likely get her to recommend the restaurant to her friends, bringing in more customers.

Isaac went against his manager and ended up giving the boy the ice cream, “and it made his whole day.”

Even though his manager was pressed about it, Isaac pointed out that he didn’t care that much since it’s just a summer job, and he’s quitting in a week anyway.

“That’s a stupid f*cking rule. So yes, follow the rules, do what’s right, but if you come across a rule that’s that stupid, bend it a little bit. Brighten someone’s day,” he added.

“some rules are just meant to be broken,” the caption read.

The video has more than 100,000 views and over 700 comments.

Commenters were largely in agreeance with Isaac and commended his actions.

“You are a sweet young man. This child will always remember this kindness. Your parents should be proud of you,” a person wrote.

“I would hire you! I always give my associates the empowerment to do the right thing,” another said.

“This is leadership–you saw the big picture and made the right call!” a commenter wrote.

There weren’t many naysayers, but one did write this:

“When he told you it was policy you should have offered to buy it. The right thing to do because It’s not yours to give away.”

