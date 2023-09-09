‘It got approved 5 months ago’: Management says office is short-staffed. So they canceled her PTO

A police officer claims management at her job says the office is short-staffed, so therefore they canceled her PTO.

TikTok user and police officer Chymarron (@chymarron_official) posted a series of videos on the popular social media platform detailing her spats with a supervisor. She’s argued against getting written up, and called out her manager for “breathing down [her] neck” and causing her on-the-job stress.

In one of her latest clips, Chymarron records herself quitting after her job “cancel[ed]” her time off. In the viral TikTok, she interacts with the same supervisor who’s been featured in her other videos.

The video has amassed more than 2 million views since it was posted on Sept. 8. It begins with Chymarron asking her supervisor why she was called into a conference room saying that if the woman is going to fire her. If that’s the case, Chymarron would like her to “just do that.”

Her supervisor then brings up how Chymarron put in for paid time off previously, but because they’re approaching a “critical” time that they won’t be able to honor her request. “That ain’t got nothing to do with me,” Chymarron says in response. The manager replies that she’s “just a messenger” and doesn’t make the decisions.

Chymarron counters by implying she will quit if the office does not honor her PTO request. “I’m about to leave today so what y’all gonna do?” she says. Chymarron indicates she is going to go on the vacation—even if she loses her job as a result. She argued that if they are worried about being short-staffed, then they’re about to be “even shorter.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chymarron via email for and when asked about the nature of her recurring clips with her supervisor, she had this to say: “some of my videos are real conversations. However, no one takes me serious because I’m always playing so they know how to handle me! I do a lot of skits with my Captain as well.”

TikTok users who saw the clip sympathized with the Chymarron, with one person penning the famous adage: “Your lack of planning is not my emergency.”

Someone else couldn’t understand how a PTO request approved 5 months prior was being reversed a day before. “It got approved 5 months ago and they trynna switch up day before??” the user wrote.

“A failure in MANAGEMENT is NOT an emergency on our part,” someone else penned, stating that the onus of ensuring the facility was properly staffed rests on the shoulders of the supervisor.

Another TikToker wrote: “PTO = Prepare The Others because I won’t be in”

So what does Chymarron plan on doing? Judging from this comment she left in response to her own video, it looks like she’s still going on her trip no matter what: “Part 2: I’m going on my trip for 2weeks….. if I get fired, I get fired.”

Last month, Chymarron went viral after depicting an argument with her manager over clocking in two minutes before actually starting work. In the argument, she called her manager out for “ruining” her lunch break with the exchange.