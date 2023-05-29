‘Literally about $25 worth of food from Costco’: Man rents conference room for the day, pays $781.20 in catering

While seating is cramped, air conditioning is on too high, and the refreshment spread is unappetizing, at least you usually don’t have to pay for conferences. A recent TikTok video demonstrated just how expensive it can all get… and how little you actually get to eat.

The short clip by Bavid Doughy (@baviddoughy) broke down the high costs that one redditor was charged when they wanted food for a nine-hour conference. Receiving over 394,000 views, it sparked a discussion about the exorbitant costs associated with renting spaces.

The video begins with an itemized receipt behind Bavid’s head. “A person on Reddit rented a conference room for nine hours from 7:30 am to 5 pm. Because they wanted to be in the room so long they wanted to get food. They were told they can not bring any outside food,” Bavid explained. “They would have to purchase a food package, and you can see with the service charge this was about $800.”

Altogether the hotel charged $781.20 for the catering service.

“800 dollars is a lot of money,” Bavid said. The images shifted to the food listed, showing four units of coffee, five units of breakfast pastries, and four units of iced tea with lemon. “Is there another page somewhere?” He asked.

The images change, showing a coffee maker, some muffins, and strange-colored baguettes. Finally, he shows a big jug of tea with half melted ice and no lemons.

The picture zooms out, displaying the depressing assortment of refreshments for a nine-hour conference. “So you’re telling me there is about 600 dollars of food right now?” Bavid laughs.

Users were flabbergasted, speculating how this is even allowed.

“They charged him and he ain’t even get a continental breakfast,” one user joked.

“Those muffins look like the muffins that Lucy Liu made in Charlie’s Angels that could be used as weapons,” added a second.

“Why is the tea foaming?” asked a third.

“Lmaooo hospitality/hotel banquet at its finest lmaoo,” wrote a commenter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bavid via TikTok comments.