‘I saw your number on your luggage tag’: Woman receives shocking message while waiting for her flight

Travel can bring some unexpected surprises—many of which can be negative or harmful.

For example, one internet user alleged that an airline left her 15-year-old brother stranded in an airport for almost 24 hours, only giving him a $12 snack voucher to feed himself. Another claimed that an airline removed her from her return flight, leaving her in a country that was in the direct path of a hurricane.

These problems can be compounded when one feels like their personal lives, and personal spaces, have been violated. Now, a user on TikTok has sparked a discussion after sharing one such travel tale.

An uncomfortable scenario while waiting to board

In a clip with over 22,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Kirsten (@kir.a.lo) films herself walking through an airport where she says “the creepiest thing” just happened to her.

“So, I’m sitting there on my layover, and I get this text: ‘Hi Kristen’—which, that’s not even my name,” Kirsten starts.

She continues by reading the text, which is visible in a screenshot behind her: “‘My name is Nate. I saw you and thought you were so beautiful, so I had to find a way to talk to you. I saw your number on your luggage tag and decided to text you. I promise this isn’t as weird as it seems! Give a guy a chance?’”

While the texter may have insisted that it wasn’t “as weird as it seems,” Kirsten did not like this intrusion into her personal life.

“First of all, he spelled my name wrong. Second of all, if he wanted to talk to me so badly, why didn’t he come up and talk to me like a normal human being?” she asks. “Like, this just feels like such an invasion of privacy. I have no idea who this guy is; I didn’t notice a guy looking at me or anything.”

She then speculates about potential safety concerns.

“I have my address on my luggage tag, so he could potentially know where I live now,” she says.

“PSA to everyone out there: turn your luggage tag inside out so that your personal information isn’t visible,” Kirsten concludes. “And PSA to all creepers: do better.”

Viewers offer potential solutions

In the comments section, several users shared their own methods for avoiding this sort of behavior.

“Luggage tags with covers only,” a user said.

“This came to mind randomly during my last trip so my luggage tag says ‘info on back,’” added another.

“I only put my email address on my luggage tag,” stated a third.

Others revealed their similar experiences.

“Had the guy who checked me in and scanned my ticket at the gate EMAIL ME ASKING ME OUT before the flight took off bc i was polite, smiled and said thank you,” recalled a commenter. “He said he felt a genuine connection.”

“I grew up in nj where attendants pump gas for you and one time an attendant followed me on IG bc he got my name on my debit card that I paid with,” claimed a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kirsten via Instagram direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.