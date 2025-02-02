‘You guys did it last?’: Man goes to get oil change. Then the mechanic calls out ‘whoever did this last’

A man is outraged after he went in for an oil change, and the mechanic called out “whoever did this last.” The problem is they did it last time.

TikTok user Bobby Tripp (@mrbobbytripp) explains the situation in a video posted on Jan. 17. Tripp starts the video with a rhetorical question. He says, “How to get kicked out of getting your oil changed? This is how.”

He continues, “I went to Markquart Lube-N-Wash, and while I was there, they brought me out and said, ‘Excuse me, yeah, we cannot change your oil.’ Why not? ‘Because the bolts on your skid plate are stripped out, so, therefore, we can’t access the drain plug.’”

Mechanic calls out ‘whoever did this last’

That would be disturbing news for any car owner to hear. But the story gets better. “And then one of the other techs said, ‘Yeah, whoever did this last stripped them out,’” Tripp says. “I’m like, you guys did this last. The one guy … said over time this can happen.”

Tripp didn’t appreciate the answer. He says, “And I said, ‘Get the [expletive] out of here.’ And apparently that’s all you have to say.”

The TikToker indicates that he went to a different repair shop to get his car checked out and learned that the skid plate bolts were not in fact stripped out.

Viewers react to him getting kicked out of an oil change

The video has amassed more than 108,000 views. In the comments, plenty of users said they can understand Tripp’s frustration with this kind of chain oil change establishment.

One user observed, “These techs are real problem solvers.”

A second user said, “Love it when they say ‘whoever did it last’ and it was THEM.”

A third user said, “I just change mine myself. I don’t trust people with my car until it’s something I can’t do myself.”

However, one user was more preoccupied with the name of the business. “Lube and wash… Strange,” they wrote. Tripp replied, “Sounds dirty doesn’t it?! It’s an oil change center and car wash.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Tripp via TikTok comment for comment. We also contacted Markquart Motors via online contact form for comment.

