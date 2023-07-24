‘I would have hung up’: Man answers unknown call rudely. She was trying to schedule him an interview for the job he applied to

A TikTok user shared a hilarious story of how a rude caller got a reality check when he realized he was talking to his potential employer.

Reilly Duke (@reillyduke) is a recruiter who calls applicants to schedule interviews and appointments for various positions. In a viral video, posted on July 21, she recounted how one man named Ignacio allegedly answered her call in a very impolite manner.

“So my job requires me to call different applicants to see if we can schedule them for interviews, testing dates, appointments, whatever the case may be,” she said. “And I just called somebody, his name was Ignacio. I said, ‘Hi, is this Ignacio?’, he said ‘Yes it is and I’m very busy. What do you want?’”

Duke said she was taken aback by the tone and the attitude of the caller, but remained professional, telling him who she was and and asking if he still wanted the position he had applied for.

“Silence on the other end of the phone for a good 15 seconds. He goes, ‘Oh… yeah, yes I do, please yes,’” she recounted.

Duke said she continued the rest of the conversation normally and scheduled the caller for an appointment, but also said the caller later apologized for his rude introduction. “I said, ‘Not a problem, we’ll see you on this date’,” she said.

“Please be kinder to the people that you don’t know who are on the other side of the phone, because if I were a worse person, I would not have scheduled this person,” she concluded.

The video has quickly gone viral, amassing over 18,900 viewers, many of which went to the comment section to share how they would react in a similar situation.

“yeah i’d be telling the person in charge of hiring him,” one commenter shared.

“I’m a manager, and do hiring, and let me tell you, that would be an immediate disqualification,” a second remarked.

“I’m a worse person and I would have hung up,” another quipped.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Reilly Duke via TikTok direct messages for comment.