‘Volvo is where the WEALTH is at tho’: Man says Subaru drivers are secretly rich. Here’s what the richest people in America actually drive

A man claimed that people who drive Subarus are secretly rich, which prompted a lot of feedback from viewers.

Featured Video

TikTok user Christian Chaleur (@milestysonchristian) garnered almost 250,000 views on the “public service announcement” he uploaded to the platform on Jan. 27.

In the video, he shares a little wisdom about what he thinks is the link between people’s financial status and the cars they drive.

“Them people in them Subarus, they got some money,” he says from the inside of his own car.

Advertisement

Chaleur adds, “Don’t know where the money come from, but they always got some money. If you see a Subaru, just know that’s money.”

Viewers share their own opinions

Although Chaleur’s video quickly gained popularity on the platform, not everyone seemed to agree with the creator’s take.

One person asked, “I have a Subaru… where do I get all the money now?”

Advertisement

“Me looking at my husband who drives a Subaru, ‘Where’s the money at?’” joked another viewer.

Another contended that while some rich people may drive Subarus, there was another car that signified real money.

“Volvo is where the WEALTH is at tho,” they argued.

What cars do the richest Americans actually drive?

Even though many disagreed with Chaleur’s take, his thinking does have some validity to it. While many think that wealthy people gravitate toward more luxurious cars, this is incorrect. Nasdaq.com argues that rich people “don’t waste money to LOOK wealthy, they have money to actually become wealthy.”

Advertisement

The article argues that financially savvy people do not spend a lot on an asset that will depreciate and come with additional costs to maintain. It goes on to say that even the ultra-rich like Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page, and Jeff Bezos have been known to drive around in their Honda Fit, Toyota Prius, and Honda Accord, respectively.

According to the article, the top 10 car brands that wealthy Americans drive are:

Toyota Honda Ford Lexus Subaru BMW Acura Hyundai Lincoln Buick

The Daily Dot reached out to Charleur via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to Subaru via online contact form.

Advertisement

♬ original sound – CHRISTIANCHALEUR @milestysonchristian Y’all ever notice how the people driving Subarus always seem to have their life together? Good credit, nice house, the whole nine yards. Just saying, don’t sleep on the Subaru drivers—they’re out here flexing in quiet luxury! #subaru

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.