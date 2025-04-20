‘A series of unfortunate events’: Family goes to Disney World for child’s Make-A-Wish trip. Then they get stranded. It gets worse

This family thought they were in for a magical Disney vacation, courtesy of Make-A-Wish. But things ended up taking a turn for the worse.

Make-A-Wish is a nonprofit organization that helps fulfill the wishes of seriously ill kids.

Some of the wishes the organization has granted include introducing kids to their favorite celebrity (like the President or a pop star), flying in a helicopter, and going on a family vacation.

And while this family got their wish, it didn’t turn out as expected.

Make-A-Wish gone wrong

In a now-removed video with more than 300,000 views, content creator Catherine (@catherineisnothere) shared what went down with her nephew’s Make-A-Wish trip.

“We are stuck on my nephew’s Make-A-Wish trip. We are stranded on my nephew’s Make-A-Wish trip. I don’t know that that’s ever happened before,” Catherine said. “We are in hell, hell being Florida.”

Catherine explained that her nephew chose Disney World as his Make-A-Wish after his sister got the same trip. They were supposed to be there for about a week and hit Disney, Universal Studios, and maybe one other park.

When they arrive on Wednesday, her nephew is feeling stuffy, but the next day he’s full-blown sick with a fever and cough, so they decide to stay put at their hotel, which has food, rides, and an arcade.

When Friday rolls around, they’re ready to head to Animal Kingdom, but Catherine’s sister gets some bad news—the family dog died.

On top of that, after a day out and about, her brother-in-law starts having chest pains.

And things just keep going downhill.

From bad to worse

Catherine wakes up Saturday to a negative account balance and the brother-in-law keeps having chest pains. Additionally, Catherine gets a “disgusting” crepe at Epcot, and the Ratatouille ride is down.

Plus, her brother-in-law’s chest pains got so bad that park staff ended up calling paramedics, who put him on a gurney, hooked him up to an IV, and gave him fentanyl as they waited for an ambulance.

Once her brother-in-law was on the way to a hospital, Catherine and her sister had to rush her niece and nephew, who were both in wheelchairs, out of the park so Catherine’s sister could meet her husband at the hospital.

Turns out, he has pneumonia, and there was so much fluid built up in his lungs that they had to put in a chest tube to drain it.

All that to say—Catherine has been stuck in Florida for a few extra days. There’s no telling when her sister and the rest of the family can head home since the brother-in-law is literally hospitalized out of state.

“It just keeps getting worse,” Catherine said, exasperated.

Did they make it back home?

Catherine made it back home, but everyone else—her sister, brother-in-law, and the kids—are still stuck in Florida.

But she did note that Make-A-Wish, Give Kids The World (a resort that provides free accommodations for families with critically ill kids), and Disney have been “amazing.”

Viewers are sympathetic

“Feel like your nephew may have secretly made a wish like ‘I would like chaos,’” a top comment read.

“It has to be illegal for all this to happen on a Make a Wish trip,” a person said.

“Make a Wish turned into Make a Horror,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Catherine for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message. We also reached out to to Make-A-Wish and Disney via email.



