‘It’s just not right’: Restaurant customer orders macaroni and cheese as a side. Then she demands answers when she sees what it comes in

The rise of delivery services like DoorDash means that more people than ever can get restaurant-quality food at home. But what happens when said food isn’t actually restaurant-quality at all?

This was the predicament faced by Ali (@_alecai_), as she shared her disgust in a video that has amassed 80,900 views.

In the 31-second clip, her table was strewn with a number of small plastic containers, with the accompanying on-screen caption asking, “Since when did we start letting restaurants serve sides in salad dressing containers?”

“I’m not gonna be rude, but stick with me,” she said in the video. “It is [expletive] up.” She then went through the small containers one by one, identifying the $4 dessert, a sauce, and a macaroni cheese side. “This is not appropriate,” she added.

“I hate this so much. It’s just not right. A side used to be a bowl of something. It used to actually mean something. But I mean, yeah, a side from what, nothing? Yeah, this is better, but not good.”

In the comments section, viewers were equally as shocked as Ali. “Leave a restaurant review,” one wrote. “I wanna be warned about this. Once I got 4 onion rings in my order and I nearly lost it.”

“That is literally a 2 oz container,” another pointed out. “They gave you (approximately bc weights n stuff) 2 ounces of macaroni.”

Echoing these sentiments, a third commented, “A $4 dessert in a dressing cup is CRAZY bro what even is that?”

“That’s an acceptable size for coleslaw but nothing else,” a fourth added. While a fifth revealed, “I’ve been experiencing this with pretty much every DoorDash order I get lately. I got so fed up that I am boycotting DD and those businesses.”

Ali seemed reassured by these comments, adding a comment of her own reading, “I’m so glad you guys agree with me, and I wasn’t just being greedy.”

‘They literally do not care about online orders.’

Ali isn’t alone with this issue. Numerous other angry customers took to Reddit to express their disappointment in how ordered food from restaurants often ends up being smaller and of poorer quality.

“They literally do not care about online orders,” one Reddit user claimed. “Don’t order online unless you absolutely have to. They want to skimp you. They are actually told to do that.”

While The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify this, this litany of complaints demonstrates that the portion gap between sit-down restaurant meals and delivered restaurant meals is a real issue that deserves attention.

