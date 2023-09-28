Creator claims Forbes 30 Under 30 member leveraged mentorships for inappropriate behavior

A social media star is exposing the alleged conduct of a Forbes 30 Under 30 member who tried to sexually engage two younger adults by first offering them mentorship.

In a TikTok clip that now has over 1 million views, entrepreneur Lukas Pakter (@squidpakter) details how he was first connected via Instagram with the man, whose identity remains anonymous in the video to avoid legal retribution.

“A little while ago, I have this dude DM me on Instagram. I was put in a group chat with him by this other guy. He goes, ‘Hey, so and so wanted to connect me with you. I heard you’re an entrepreneur, I heard you’re a creator. Let’s make some money together.’ That’s what he said,” Pakter says.

“I look at his profile, I see he’s following and he’s posting with some big people. I’m thinking, ‘Oh that’s cool. Nice new opportunity for me.’”

The interaction didn’t go much further because the man stopped replying to Pakter. “Then the dude leaves me on read, and I’m like, alright, whatever, I got my own sh*t going on, I’m not gonna bug the dude,” he explains. “So I go about my business, go about my life, whatever.”

Soon after, however, came a bombshell.

“And then yesterday, I get a DM from the guy who connected us, and he goes, ‘Yeah, just so you know, that dude said he wanted to “mentor” me, and then he tried to f*ck me,’” Pakter recalls.

“So I’m thinking, what the f*ck. This is a successful grown man with a platform, and this kid is like 18,” he continues.

The plot thickens even more when another young man who was allegedly contacted by the Forbes member reached out to Pakter.

“And then just a little bit ago, I get hit up by somebody else, because he hit them up, too,” he says. “And this new guy: I’m like, ‘Yo, by the way, I heard some sh*t about this dude, just wanna let you know.’ And he goes, ‘Oh yeah, I’ve heard at least 10 things about him too.’”

As the video ends, Pakter explains why he’s not naming the member, but explicitly associates him with Forbes 30 under 30, which has approximately 600 honorees each calendar year.

“I’m not gonna say his name ‘cause I don’t wanna get a defamation lawsuit coming my way, but what I will say is: Forbes 30 under 30.”

In the comments section, viewers were sympathetic to Pakter’s experience, curious to know the identity of the member, and shocked by the entire ordeal.

“It’s what happens to humans when they get wealth and power, they bring out what you really are internally, good or bad gets magnified!” one user said.

Some users expressed gratitude for Pakter’s decision to publicly discuss the man’s actions, as it sheds light on a larger issue of powerful individuals misusing their influence.

“Sad af. Thank you for spreading awareness!” one viewer noted.

Several commenters were sure that the unnamed man was entrepreneur and investor Michael Gruen, CSO and co-founder of the AI-driven consulting and startup incubation firm, DominateX. Gruen was recognized as a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree for 2022, alongside Talent X co-founder and TikTok star Josh Richards. He was also featured in Forbes in 2021 with an article that praises his ability to network.

In an email to the Daily Dot, Gruen responded to commenters’ speculation with the following:

“I’ve been branded many names in my life, the term ‘asshole’ among the most frequent, but never in the context currently being suggested. If Lukas Pakter is indeed implicating me, my curiosity is piqued. Our one and only interaction was a brief online exchange: I complimented his content, he thanked me. The end. I have a screenshot that encapsulates this monumental dialogue, which I’d be happy to share.

For clarity’s sake, while I’ve certainly engaged in digital human-to-human contact, it’s been ages since I’ve had any in-person interactions. My undivided attention has been on my startup, turning me into what can best be described as a Wi-Fi-enabled hermit. So, the identity of this mysterious individual I supposedly tried to ‘get with’ remains an enigma to me as well.

Now, for the sensational revelation: have I ever found an 18-year-old attractive and flirted? Brace yourselves—guilty as charged! But before we alert the moral police, let’s remember that this is both legal and, quite frankly, part of the human experience.

Here’s where things take an interesting turn: the individual who appears aggrieved by this unspecified behavior seems to display signs of homophobia. His focus on the interaction being male-to-male and the fact that he was ‘ghosted’ raises questions. Would his perspective be the same if the roles were reversed and he belonged to a marginalized class? Strangely, that doesn’t seem to be a concern for him. While I dislike resorting to ad hominems, it’s hard to shake the feeling that the crux of his grievance might just be that he wasn’t the one being pursued.”

For now, the identity of the person Pakter was referring to remains unclear. The Daily Dot has reached out to Pakter via Instagram direct message for more information.