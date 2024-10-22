‘You’re losing up to 20% that you wouldn’t know’: Home expert issues warning against pricey water heaters from Lowe’s

If you want to ensure you have consistent hot water (especially with the upcoming cold months), don’t buy your hot water heater from the hardware store, this home expert warns.

It could end up costing you more in the long run.

What is a hot water heater?

Hot water heaters are an essential part of any home. You can typically find them stored away in the basement, utility closet, or garage. While apartment dwellers don’t typically have to interact with their heating tank, those who live in homes typically need to be more aware of it.

This important piece of your home ensures you have hot water for everything from showering to doing the dishes to running the laundry. It can make the difference between a warm, comfortable bathing experience and a quick cold rinse.

Why shouldn’t I get a water heater from Lowe’s or Home Depot?

In a trending video with more than 122,000 views, home expert @twinhomeexperts reveals why he’d steer clear of replacing your water heater with one you can pick up at a hardware store like Lowe’s and Home Depot. He has previously given advice on everything from what air filters to buy to refrigerator scams to why your toilet has low water pressure.

“Here’s the problem,” @twinhomeexperts says regarding hardware store water heaters.

He explains that the issue with water heaters at these stores comes down to build quality and loss of heat.

@twinhomeexperts, who was filming inside a Lowe’s, singled out the AOSmith water heater being sold for roughly $1,000.

Because of its build, these heaters will give you roughly 20% less hot water than a professional equivalent, he says.

On top of that, this is one of those instances in which bigger, or in this case, heavier, is better. Professional grade heaters generally weigh about 10 pounds more because they use sturdier and thicker material.

Water Heaters Now pointed out that the only thing preventing the 40 to 50 gallons of hot water from leaking all over your house is that extra material. A thicker tank is more energy efficient and will hold up longer over time.

Professional heaters also have a more protective inner lining than box store models. This lining protects the water tank from the corrosive effects of hot water.

They estimate that a professional heater can last 14 to 19 years, while a box store one will work for about a decade (8 to 12 years, to be exact).

“Saves money on repairs and early replacement and, most of all, giving you that heat you deserve,” @twinhomeexperts said.

On top of that, professional-grade installation typically comes with a 3-year warranty on labor and service and a six-year warranty on the tank and parts. Meanwhile, box store models often only have a one-year in-home warranty, despite advertising it as a six-year warranty).

So, who is a box store heater for?

A box store model may be right for you if you’re on a tight budget, are a DIY-home repair enthusiast, or need a same-day pickup.

“I learned the hard way after many years of homeownership, never buy a plumbing fixture from a big box store. Only buy from the plumbing supply store,” a comment read.

“I’ve had one for 8 years and it still runs fine,” a person said.

“Get a tankless water heater,” another recommended.

The Daily Dot reached out to @twinhomeexperts for comment via email and TikTok direct message and to Lowe’s, Home Depot, and, A.O. Smith via email.

