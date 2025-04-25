‘I would never order an appliance from Lowe’s’: Woman orders new oven, refrigerator, and microwave from Lowe’s. Then she tries to get them delivered

One woman says if you’re thinking of getting appliances delivered from Lowe’s, you can think again.

In an over 7-minute-long viral video that’s accrued more than 38,800 views as of this writing, TikToker Jenna (@thats_how_you_get_ants) shares the ordeal she went through trying to get new appliances delivered from Lowe’s.

“All right, so Lowe’s can … absolutely suck it,” Jenna says. She explains that she ordered a new oven, refrigerator, and microwave from Lowe’s on April 8. Lowe’s notified her that she would receive her delivery on April 17, which she thinks is a little late but not terrible.

She says she confirmed an April 14 delivery. Lowe’s told her to expect to receive a window of time for delivery the day before it was supposed to arrive.

How did her delivery turn into a nightmare?

On the 16th, Jenna got a notification that her delivery was delayed until the 21st. Finding this unacceptable, she called to find out what happened. The response: “We don’t know.”

Jenna says that when she said she’d already moved her oven out of her kitchen, a worker responded, “Well, you can wait.”

She also says they promised to call her back, but never did.

Then Lowe’s asked Jenna to accept delivery on the 21st. Jenna thought the delay was unacceptable but reluctantly agreed.

However, on the 20th, she didn’t get a text confirming her delivery window.

She calls the store the next day, and the worker informs her that it says her order is out for delivery, but there is no delivery window. After looking into it, he told her, “I don’t know, but it’s not getting delivered today.”

She explains that she has already removed her oven and refrigerator, and her family of six has been having to eat out as a result. She says they also had perishables like medication in coolers while they dealt with the delivery fiasco.

The worker assured her that the delivery will arrive the next day, and said, “We’ll knock some money off for you for, like, having to eat out and stuff.”

However, Jenna says eating out is not the only inconvenience. She and her partner have changed their work schedules around delivery dates that keep getting pushed back. Again, the worker assured her that her order would arrive the following day before 2pm, per her request.

Inconveniences pile up

But when Jenna notices the information on her account isn’t updated, she suspects something is wrong and decides to call the store. A worker informs her that they don’t see a delivery window for her order, just that it is scheduled to go out that day.

When Jenna asks to speak to the people in charge of scheduling, the worker tells her to call back in about an hour and a half, which she does. During that call, a worker says all they know is that her delivery is scheduled between 8am and 8pm that day—not the time slot she was originally promised.

After having no luck with the store, Jenna decides to call the corporate customer service number. When she asks the worker to confirm her delivery window, the worker responds, “Well, we can’t, ma’am. We can’t. We don’t know anything.”

Frustrated, Jenna calls the store back. A “nice lady” tells her she’s unsure how Jenna got transferred to her department because she doesn’t deal with Jenna’s issue, but she’ll look into the situation anyway. She instructs Jenna to call her back if she doesn’t hear from her in a certain amount of time.

Jenna calls back, and the same woman says, “They don’t know what happened. Somehow, it did not get scheduled.”

Then, Jenna gets an email that her order will be delivered on the 25th. “Unacceptable,” she says. “I mean, this is a lot of money.”

The worker agrees and promises to call Jenna back after resolving the situation, but never does.

What’s the status

In the meantime, Jenna cannot reinstall her oven to cook meals for her family because someone took the oven from outside her home.

“Now they’re saying maybe tomorrow, but these are just emails; no one will talk to me,” Jenna says. That was Wednesday. As of Thursday, Jenna says Lowe’s delivered her appliances.

However, the company did not remove the old microwave for her and install the new one, which she thinks may have been due to how many times she called the store and pestered the workers, despite being told that a third party is in charge of installation.

She says Lowe’s told her the third party would call her to set up an installation appointment, but she doubts that will happen. Luckily, the microwave installation is at the bottom of her list of concerns, as she believes her family can figure it out themselves in the worst-case scenario.

Jenna also addresses commenters who asked why she purchased appliances from a big retailer like Lowe’s instead of a family-owned business. She says that due to nerve pain worse than that of childbirth, having to parent twins, and running a day program for adults with intellectual a developmental disabilities, she was overwhelmed when her appliances started showing signs they needed replacing and just went with the most convenient option.

“Am I gonna shop at Lowe’s in the future? No,” she says.

How long does it take Lowe’s to deliver an order?

On its website, Lowe’s says, “Standard delivery takes one to seven business days. Processing times vary, based on the location of the distribution center where the item originates.”

For bulky items—defined as those that “[have] one side longer than 108 inches, weighs more than 150 pounds, or has a length, width and height totaling more than 165 inches”—it says. “Please allow seven to 10 business days for delivery.”

Jenna isn’t the only Lowe’s customer with delivery issues

In the r/Lowe’s subreddit, another customer shares their own Lowe’s delivery horror story.

“So I placed an internet order last May with Lowe’s for a large item, large enough to be palleted and delivered by truck but it didn’t arrive when scheduled,” user u/banaguana writes. “No worries I figured I would get an email explaining the delay, but at the end of the following day I get a notice that the item was delivered. It wasn’t.”

They say they called customer service for four days and were promised a call-back each time, but received no call.

Customers have other complaints

In the comments section of Jenna’s video, several commenters share their grievances with Lowe’s.

One writes, “We bought a brand new refrigerator ice and water maker. One day after the year warranty went out my refrigerator stopped working. Lowes would not do anything. I will never buy any appliances from LOWE[‘S].”

Another says despite there being a Lowe’s within walking distance, they drive 14 miles to Home Depot. “This is how Lowe’s operates,” they write. “I learned the hard way after multiple negative experiences with them.”

“NEVER EVER buy appliances from Lowes!” a third exclaims. “They are ridiculous.”

Even a person who describe themself as a former worker chimes in. “Former Lowe’s employee that unloaded the trucks. I would never buy an appliance from Lowe’s take that for what it’s worth. Only job I ever walked out of.”

Lowe’s also comments, writing, “Hi, Jenna. We’d like to review this further. Please DM us the customer name, phone number, order number, and store location.”

Luckily, Lowe’s resolved Jenna’s delivery issue, though it remains to be seen whether the third party will install her microwave.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jenna via TikTok comments and direct message. It also reached out to Lowe’s via media contact form.

