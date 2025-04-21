Lowe’s customer shows little known trick for how to get customer service to help you

Getting assistance at big-box stores can sometimes feel like a waiting game—especially at home improvement retailers like Lowe’s.

Featured Video

There are ongoing complaints about understaffing. So, it’s not unusual for shoppers to wander the aisles looking for help, only to come up empty-handed.

But one TikTok creator may have found a way around that.

In a video that’s racked up over 571,000 views, @goose.whisperer shared a quick hack for how to get noticed by Lowe’s employees when no one seems to be around. His solution? Hop in the forklift.

Advertisement

“You’d be amazed how fast somebody at Lowe’s come[s] and help[s] you,” he says in the video while filming the store. “If you just drive this thing around the store just a few minutes, they’ll help you in no time.”

While it’s not exactly a recommended strategy (and definitely not legal unless you’re certified), commenters immediately understood the humor—and the frustration behind it.

Lowe’s and the struggle for customer service

Over the past few years, customers and employees alike have shared complaints online about limited staff availability at certain Lowe’s locations.

Advertisement

Many commenters blamed reduced staffing levels or scheduling issues. Others say it’s a side effect of widespread labor shortages in retail.

Still, @goose.whisperer’s post is more of a tongue-in-cheek take than an actual tutorial. But based on the comments, he’s not the only one who’s felt invisible in the lumber aisle.

In the comments, users shared similar stories about getting “magically” noticed—once they took matters into their own hands.

Advertisement

“I was fixing to say if they help you they probably don’t work there,” one person joked.

“One time at Lowe’s I waited 30 plus minutes to have carpet cut,” added another. “As soon as I started trying to do it myself three people are there to help.”

Someone else chimed in with a Walmart version of the story. They said, “I couldn’t get anyone to help me last week at Walmart, got one of their ladders and got it myself,” they wrote. “They were so tickled I got to meet the manager.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.