‘I had no idea’: Lowe’s shopper buys Adirondack Chairs for her patio. Then she learns what they’re really for

Adirondack-chair hater Autumn Weathers has been converted after finding out what they’re really used for.

Weathers (@watchautumn) got over 187,000 views for her TikTok on the chairs. She thanked the chair and apologized for doubting it in the caption of her post.

To start her video, Weathers is seated in an Adirondack chair on her back patio. She explains how a few summers prior, she purchased her first set of Adirondack chairs from Lowe’s. Their low price tags of $19.99 drew her in, she recalls.

Weathers says her back patio at the time was completely flat, so it felt weird when sitting in the chair. “It just seems to be … angled in a really weird way,” she explains. “I don’t really care, but I’m like, ‘These are dumb chairs.’”

She says she recently saw a post online in which another user also questioned chairs and claimed they thought the whole brand was a scam. “Girl, I kind of agree,” Weathers says she first thought.

How are you supposed to sit in the chair?

However, when checking the comments under the post, she says, “The very first comment on that video was like, ‘Hello? Adirondack chairs were designed to be placed at an angle as if you were sitting on the side of like a mountain,” she says, pausing. “Say, the Adirondacks?”

“Are you kidding me?” Weathers asks. “Adirondack chairs were invented or designed to be sat at an angle? As if you were on a hill?”

She says her initial thought upon reading the comments was to go to her backyard and use the tiny hill behind her patio to test out this theory.

Weathers flips her camera around to show her gray Adirondack chair placed on a hill and says, “Here I am, absolutely amazed.”

As she moves further away from the chair, she explains how the back legs of the chair are slightly shorter than the front legs so that the user can sit upright even on a slanted surface.

“Look at that 90 degree. Look at that flat bottom right there,” she continues as she shifts the camera to view the bottom of the chair. “I am dead,” she adds, shocked.

Before ending her video, Weathers says that Adirondack chairs may be one of her new “favorite things ever.” She says she has learned copious amounts of tips from TikTok and the internet in the past 5 to 10 years. However, “this one was a practical game changer,” she says, sharing that she utilizes them in her everyday life.

“Did you know that about Adirondack chairs?” she asks viewers.

Viewers weigh in

“I live in the Adirondacks,” a user told Weathers in the comments section of her video.

They went on to say that while they “have 8 Adirondack chairs,” they “had no idea about this.”

“Adirondack chairs are mountain chairs NOT beach chairs,” another added. “Noted & thank you!”

Another exclaimed, “Honestly, TikTok university is the best.”

What is the purpose of an Adirondack chair?

Wyomissing Structures states that Adirondack chairs are “ergonomically designed for reclining in comfort.” The slanted backrest and wide armrests allow individuals to sit comfortably for extended periods, while the low-dipped seat “provides support and promotes proper posture.”

Further explained by the site Patio Productions, the most distinctive feature of the chair is the “tall, slanted back that peaks at around 39-45 inches off the ground.” The tilt helps to offset the chair’s dipped seat and sit more comfortably upright.

The chair’s armrests are also a convenient feature, as they provide a place to rest drinks, books, your elbows, or any item needed. “The arms should measure at least 24 inches across and be smooth sanded for comfort,” it continues.

Why might you need an Adirondack?

Highwood USA suggests the unique features of an Adirondack make it highly versatile and useful across a variety of environments. “These chairs can be found across lawns, on beaches, and in the mountains all around the world,” it states.

If you’re looking for a new lounge chair, an Adirondack may be the right fit for comfort all the way from a sandy beach to a rocky hill.

The Daily Dot reached out to request a comment from Weathers via TikTok comment and email and to Adirondack via email.

