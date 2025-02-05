‘If you’re here, is Gotham safe?’: Woman buys L’Oréal Telescopic Mascara. Then she tries to take it off

A TikToker’s experience with a particular shade of L’Oréal Telescopic Mascara has left her warning viewers in the most hilarious way.

Lily (@lilyhigh9) made a lasting impression on new viewers this week when she posted a video that had people asking if she’d just stepped off the set of Mad Max: Fury Road.

“Don’t get the L’Oréal Telescopic Carbon Black Mascara,” she says, denouncing the shade smeared all across her face. “Just get the regular Black.”

The TikToker explains to all 6 million viewers that she assumed there wouldn’t be a major difference between the two but was proven wrong once she got to the point of removing her makeup using what looks to be CeraVe’s Makeup Removing Cleanser Balm.

“I’m just using my makeup removing balm like I normally do, and I look up, and… yeah,” she adds.

Viewers respond to the dramatic look

According to L’Oréal’s website, Telescopic Carbon Black gives eyelashes “dramatic length and 2X the intensity” compared to their regular shade of black.

One can’t deny that the product’s promise to “dramatize your looks” was fulfilled in this case, albeit not quite in the way that was intended. Still, Lily’s struggle proved to be excellent fodder for the 6 million viewers that have been treated to this particular jump scare.

“Ok batman we’ll take it from here,” @ilias.skordas joked.

@purplefrogcrochet asked, “If you’re here, is Gotham safe?”

There were a variety of pop culture references that jumped out, from “Bro it’s the Winter Soldier” to Gossip Girl‘s TikTok-popular “BUT DAD! I WANNA GO TO FASHION SCHOOL!!!!”

“I thought you were cosplaying Lexa from The 100,” @capricorncarrie admitted.

Other viewers messed around by pretending they had absolutely no idea what Lily’s complaint was.

“Don’t get the carbon black telescopic mascara’ why not?” asked @jjaerose26. “Is it like clumpy or smth?”

“Does it smudge?” another person chimed in.

How do you remove L’Oréal Telescopic Carbon Black Mascara?

While Lily clearly ran into some problems despite using a reputable makeup remover from a popular brand, not everyone has had the same issues.

“Girl i use this everyday this has NEVER HAPPENED,” wrote @contessavalentinaallegra. “HOW MUCH DID YOU USE.”

One Redditor did express problems removing mascara from the Telescopic line with eye makeup remover and micellar water. But they received some helpful suggestions from others who had been more successful with specific brands, oil-based cleansers, and, unlike Lily, cleansing balms.

And if that fails?

“After 2 days it’s gone,” wrote u/Ashamed_Apple_.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lily via TikTok comment.

