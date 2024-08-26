‘Less expensive than McDonald’s’: Woman gets whole meal from Longhorn Steakhouse for under $10. Here’s how

A Longhorn Steakhouse customer took to TikTok to share her surprise by the size of the recently viral kids’ meal “hack.”

In a video that has amassed over 204,800 views, TikTok user Sarah Margaret (@sarahmargareteats) shared her experience of unpacking the meal in her car.

“I’ve been seeing everyone order the viral kids’ meal from Longhorn steakhouse, so let me show you what I got,” she begins, unveiling a plastic container

The meal starts with a “pretty decent sized cheeseburger.” The TikToker describes it as “pretty good.” She notes that there are four different entree options available for kids’ meals at her location.

What else can the kids’ meal get you?

These kids’ menu entree options, listed on Longhorn Steakhouse’s website, include chicken tenders, Kraft mac & cheese, cheeseburgers, and kid’s sirloins. According to one TikToker, the kid’s sirloin steak is exactly the same as the “adult” version, but considerably cheaper.

But for Margaret, the side dish is the best part. “For my side item to this meal, I got the loaded baked potato,” she explains, showcasing the potato accompanied by a small plastic cup filled with a mix of sour cream, bacon, cheese, and green onions.

She adds, “And let me tell you, this is one of my favorite baked potatoes I’ve ever had. Longhorn Steakhouse, you killed it with this one. Delish.”

The meal also includes a sizable piece of bread. To round it out, a drink is included—a Diet Coke in this case.

Since its upload on Aug. 21, users have been sharing their thoughts on the kids’ menu.

One commenter wrote, “I order it weekly, burger for my 15 year old. For myself I order the steak and loaded baked potato. It fills me up.”

“Idc how old I [am] anywhere i go i order off the kids meal,” another wrote.

“Kids meal prices will be more next week with all these TikToks going viral,” one user predicted.

TikTokers have been noticing the surprising lack of portion size difference between adult and kids’ menu items for a while. Recently, a TikToker called out Applebee’s after the two meals came in practically identical sizes, despite the adult meal costing more than double.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sarah Margaret via email and to Longhorn Steakhouse via press email.

