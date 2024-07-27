‘I do this at Olive Garden’: Woman shares trick to eating full meal at Longhorn Steakhouse for $9

While the rise in grocery store prices has largely slowed, Americans are still feeling like it’s more expensive than ever to eat at a restaurant.

There’s some data to support this. While the price of groceries went up by around 1.2% over the past year, the cost of eating out at a restaurant went up by a remarkable 5.1%.

Given this, it makes sense why so many Americans are looking for ways to save money while going to restaurants. For example, one internet user shared how he manages to lower his spending while dining with a family of 6, and another revealed how she managed to get 3 meals from Olive Garden for just $15.

Now, a Longhorn Steakhouse hack is making the rounds on the internet once more after internet users discovered that the deal is still available throughout the country.

A $9 meal at Longhorn Steakhouse

Last year, TikTok user Kinsley (@shoplolajane.kins) revealed her hack for getting a full meal at Longhorn Steakhouse for just $9. Now, she’s returned to TikTok to announce that one can still get this incredible deal a full year later.

“For $9.17, you can get a full-size drink. You get bread and butter. And then… I get the kids grilled tenders,” she says. “Look—you get four tenders and fries, plus bread and a drink.”

She then shows viewers her meal, which, like she says, comes with four large tenders, bread, fries, and a drink.

“This is plenty for an adult,” she states.

Naturally, she reminds viewers that they aren’t limited to her specific order.

“You can also get this [deal] on the fried tenders, and it’s so good,” she says. “I add the parm crust; I got fries as my side. You can get any side. Sometimes, I get a sweet potato.”

In the caption, she adds, “You can’t even go to mcdonalds for $9!!!”

In the comments section, users supported the idea of ordering a kids meal to save some money.

“Kids meal portion is actually healthy/reasonable portion size!” exclaimed a user.

“Omg a kids sirloin 6 ounce is $9.99 with a side while an adult 6 ounce with 2 sides is $16.49,” added another. “pretty good deal.”

“I do this at Olive Garden,” stated a third.

“I used to work at Longhorn this was my employee meal 2-3 times a week,” revealed a further TikToker. “Have servers who are shocked when I order this still.”

We’ve reached out to Longhorn Steakhouse and Kinsley via email.

