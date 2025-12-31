Lofi Girl café to turn the study-stream icon into a real-life Paris hangout

A new Lo-fi Girl–themed café is opening soon in Paris, and fans are already debating whether it belongs there at all.

Who is Lofi Girl?

Lofi Girl, aka “Study Girl,” is an animated character that accompanies Lofi hip-hop radio playlists. She was created by Juan Pablo Machado for the YouTube channel Chilled Cow’s stream called Lofi hip hop mix- Beats to Relax/Study to.

The iconic animation of Lofi Girl writing at a desk while wearing headphones as the day goes by was introduced in 2018. Fans suspect she’s modeled after Studio Ghibli’s 1995 anime film “Whisper of the Heart,” which includes a similar shot of a girl studying.

Lofi Girl gets a cafe

Soon, fans of the character Lofi Girl will be able to enter her relaxing, cozy world where they can sip hot drinks, enjoy lofi beats, and focus in peace. Parisian passersby shared photos of what the brand confirms is a new Lofi Girl-themed cafe opening in the center of the city.

The location appears to be across the river from Notre Dame at 60 Rue Saint-Denis. Lo-fi Cafe’s website has a sign-up link, inviting fans to visit “A cozy place in the heart of Paris to take a break, work, and relax.”

A fan who spotted the under-construction cafe in Paris on Dec. 30, 2025, posted an image to an X thread with over 250 thousand views. X user @achlotter asked, “Lofi girl café?” and shared a picture of a two-story building on the corner of a city street with images of Lofi girl and her ginger cat in the windows.

The Lofi Girl subreddit reposted it, along with the comment, “😏👀.”

But why Paris?

Fans on the thread shared their excitement while pointing out Lofi Girl is from Lyon. So, why Paris? We don’t know, but people feel passionately….

“And not in Lyon?? But Lofi girl lives in Lyon !!!”

“Finally, a place where I can actually chill. Now that’s the best idea I’ve seen all year.”

“WHERE IS IT?! WHEN IS IT?! HOW MUCH?! I’M COMING !!!!!!”

“I’m Parisian myself, I don’t understand what the hell it’s doing in Paris.”

“Why now? I’m almost done with my studies 😭”

“Why not open one in Lyon since it was created there 👀”

Either way, people are hyped to visit as soon as it opens. “New travel destination unlocked,” wrote u/slightlyxanthic on Reddit.

