‘Work here and can confirm this works’: Man shares Little Caesars ‘hack’ to get free pizza

A TikToker shared a hack for getting a free pizza from Little Caesars which actually appeared to be, to vary slightly from a classic Beastie Boys title, “Guessin’ and Stealin’.”

The video was posted to the platform by creator @blackoutsbox, who goes by “Blackout,” on Sunday, attracting nearly 695,000 views to date. In the clip, the creator announces “Free pizza from Little Caesars” upon entering a store, promising a hack that lets hungry people get pizza for free.

The creator proceeds to a stacking case with clear glass doors where Little Caesars employees place orders ready for pickup. The idea is for a customer to go to their specific door, enter a three-digit code, and then the door opens, allowing the still-warm pizza to be picked up and carried off.

But the creator claims to have seized upon a way to circumvent the process.

“Enter any two digits and a zero,” the creator says, selecting 8, 8, and 0.

“They don’t always open,” he warns, but it works this time, leading to a self-appreciative “Boom.”

Commenters weighed in with a range of opinions.

One, claiming to work at Little Caesars, noted, “Work here and can confirm this works fr only when the machine not broken.”

Another suggested bypassing the lockers altogether, stating, “Or go to the other side of the counter and you don’t have to put a code in.”

The poster responded by saying this was also a plausible approach, noting, “Really no one there…. I yelled… so I assume one 15-year-old was in the bathroom.”

Several suggested just trying to manually open the lockers. The creator responded to one by saying, “Well, that’s just brute force… a jackhammer would work too.”

At least one brought morals into the equation, though, observing, “That’s not a hack; that’s a stealing.”

The TikToker equivocated with, “No, they throw it all out anyway … look into it deeper.”

Another was more pragmatic about the moral quandary, noting, “Bro, you steal someone’s pizza, that would be a fight.”

The creator responded, “No one fights over lil caesars.”

Still, the creator did go on to provide a little disclaimer in the comments. “PLEASE NOTE THAT THESE VIDEOS ARE FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY. I DO NOT ENDORSE ANYONE TRYING TO GET FREE PIZZA,” he wrote. “UNLESS… LIKE… YOU HAVE A FREE PIZZA COUPON …”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Little Caesars via email.