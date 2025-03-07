‘Ain’t no way that hollow bunny is $80’: Shopper reaches for Lindt chocolate bunnies on shelf. Then she sees Target’s new anti-theft device

Lindt chocolate bunnies are an Easter basket classic. But you might have to jump through hoops to snag a giant one this year at Target.

In a video posted on Tuesday with over 10,000 views, Mary King (@marykingyas) shares a clip of Lindt’s giant chocolate bunnies, which cost $80 each, on a display of multiple variations of the brand’s Easter products.

She zooms in on a small black device attached to each giant chocolate bunny box.

“They put anti-theft devices on their ridiculously priced $80 hollow chocolate bunnies,” on-screen text reads.

Are Lindt’s giant chocolate bunnies worth it?

Lindt’s classic 3.5-ounce chocolate bunny costs $1.40 per ounce at Target. But the giant version of the chocolate bunny also comes with a giant increase in price.

The $80 giant chocolate bunny weighs in at 35.3 ounces—that’s $2.27 per ounce of chocolate.

In the comments, viewers discussed this price.

“Ain’t no way that hollow bunny is $80. That’s not even $80 worth of chocolate,” one wrote. King responded, “It’s a little over 2 lbs. $40 a lb for chocolate.”

“$80 for a generic chocolate HOLLOW bunny is insane. You better give me chocolate imported from Willy Wonka himself if you’re charging that,” another said.

“Lindt is always more expensive and that’s quite a large chocolate bunny, definitely expensive and overpriced (almost thirty more than the buying that equivalent of chocolate with small bunnies),” a third pointed out.

Why did Target attach anti-theft devices to the bunnies?

While King questioned the placement of an anti-theft device, Target workers weighed in.

“It’s bc we have to do that for any item over a certain price point,” one explained.

Target has gone viral for its anti-theft measures before—even for less expensive products. The Daily Dot previously reported that Target locked up other popular products like Stanley cups, socks, and boxer briefs.

However, viewers question who would steal a giant chocolate bunny.

“Not even worth stealing,” a commenter wrote.

“I’d just cut it and run tbh (this is a joke that chocolate is nasty I wouldn’t risk that for… that),” another joked.

The Daily Dot reached out to King via TikTok direct message and comment. We also emailed Lindt and Target for further information.

