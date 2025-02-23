A husband presented a proposition to his wife: Buy a used car from a co-worker he thought would be perfect for the whole family.

She went along with it, but made sure to record her reaction when he delivered the car to their front door, to capture her first impressions of the car.

It turns out she was pretty happy with the purchase.

The video comes from creator Kayycookie6 (@kayycookie6), who put it up Saturday and has pulled in more than 133,000 views as of Sunday.

Explaining that her husband has a knack for dealmaking to start off the video, she relayed his presentation to her when he learned of a 2005 Lincoln Town Car he could procure.

“A guy from work is selling his car,” she shared in the video. “‘$4,000,’ he said, ‘Do you care if I get it?’ He said, ‘It’s a really, really good deal. It’s low miles, and it’ll fit the whole family. It’ll be perfect.’”

She was willing to go along with it, and noted, “I don’t know anything about cars. So I was like, ‘Oh yeah, it sounds awesome.’”

He then relayed that it needed “a little bit of paint job,” which she took as her cue to document her reaction to whatever he was rolling up in.

It turns out, that upon seeing the large silver car in her driveway, she was enthused.

“I love it,” she exclaimed.

The caption accompanying the video reveals it to be a much better deal than she originally set up. It read, “I mean, for $1,000 it’s not bad lol.”

What’s it worth?

According to Edmunds, $1,000 is a much better deal than $4,000 for a 2005 Lincoln Town Car. it sets the price estimate anywhere from just over $1,000 to around $1,700.

It cites “roomy interior, quiet cabin, throaty V8 engine, huge trunk, availability of a long-wheelbase model” among its pros.

As for cons? “Interior looks ancient compared to equivalently priced European and Japanese luxury sedans, poor resale value.”

The review goes on to say, “If you want a big American luxury car for a reasonable price, the Town Car is the only game in town, but equivalently priced European and Japanese luxury sedans are better in almost every respect.”

Last year, on the r/whatcarshouldibuy forum, someone floated the idea of buying a similar car for $5,000, with 120,000 miles.

“5k is a good price in this market, relatively low miles for these,” one responded.

“Just know the air suspension is prone to failure with age and can be expensive to replace.”

But another contributed that even if this was the case, it’s only about $1,200 to fix one.

Viewers applauded her husband

Commenters reassured her it was a good deal.

“10/10 purchase,” one said. “Those things run forever.”

“1k for a Town Car,” marveled another. “Dude got a steal.”

“Yes he did,” the creator responded.

“I bet it rides like a couch,” observed another, clarifying with, “Smoove.”

“Don’t make comfy cars like that anymore,” another approved.

“I will say, it’s very comfy!!!” the creator replied.

Another couldn’t resist adding, “Like a living room on wheels.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and email and to Lincoln via email.



