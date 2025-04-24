South Carolina students attend ‘normal’ assembly. Then they learn their college is shutting down

Two Limestone University students captured their reaction in the moment their school announced it would be shutting down.

In a viral TikTok video with over 2.8 million views, Maddie Watson (@.maddieeee.watson) recorded a faculty member making the announcement to a room full of students.

“When you thought it was a normal assembly but your college is actually shutting down,” an on-screen caption read.

Is Limestone University closing?

According to Yahoo News, the South Carolina-based liberal arts university needs to raise $6 million. Otherwise, it may close its doors for good by the end of April.

Last week, the university announced the emergency.

It blamed nationwide enrollment decreases, rising costs, and other issues.

The school is a bedrock of its community. If it closes, it would impact more than just the students. Five hundred faculty members may also lose their jobs, and there will be impacts on the local economy.

Limestone University (formerly Limestone College) was founded in 1845 as one of the first women’s colleges in the nation.

Students ask influencer Mr. Beast for a bailout

Limestone students turned to an unlikely internet influencer to ask for a bailout, Mr. Beast.

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as Mr. Beast, is an influencer known for giving away large sums of money.

His estimated net worth is between $85 million to $1 billion, depending on the source.

In the wake of the announcement, an online trend emerged with students trying to get his attention on the university’s plight.

Students are also reaching out to other influencers in hopes of securing the funds.

The university was set to hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss its future.

In the video’s comments section, many were saddened to discover the news about the school.

“Bro this is the third video I’ve seen of Limestone University,” user Viv wrote. “Sending yall prayers.”

Others offered up advice to the college students.

“Dispute all your loans,” user MeeBle commented.

“Get several official copies of your official transcripts and copies of the syllabuses of your courses for transferring to other universities,” another viewer offered up.

The Daily Dot reached out to Limestone University via email and Maddie Watson via Instagram comment and direct message.

