‘Those are freaking death traps’: ICU Nurse shares PSA about riding Lime, Bird scooters

An ICU nurse on TikTok shared a warning: Do not, under any circumstances, ride motorized scooters like those offered by Bird and Lime.

In a video with over 7.2 million views, TikTok user and Nurse Chenedy (@nurse.chen) revealed just how dangerous these machines can be.

“I cannot stress this enough: Do not get on these motorized scooters,” she said. “You guys, they’re so freaking dangerous.”

She recalled the various injuries she’s seen from people who have entered the ICU after an incident involving these scooters.

“I had a patient a little while ago—younger than me, I’m 26—on a motorized scooter, fell, broke their back, now they’re paralyzed,” she stated. “I had another patient, motorized scooter, traumatic brain injury…Had to go to the O.R. to get their skull removed.”

“Y’all, those are freaking death traps,” she summarized. “I know they’re fun. You want to ride around the city with your friends this summertime—don’t do it!”

The idea that these scooters are dangerous is one backed up by data. In November 2019, Austin Public Health released a study tracking e-scooter injuries over the course of two months in 2018.

“Of the 190 injured riders, nearly half (48%) had injuries (e.g., fractures, lacerations, abrasions) to the head,” the study noted. Six of those injured riders had head fractures.

While there is conflicting information about whether e-scooters are less safe or safer than bicycles, one study noted that those entering emergency care after an e-scooter injury “suffered more frequently face and head injuries than bicycle riders, which may be at least partly the consequence of less frequent helmet use among e-scooter riders compared to bicyclists.”

In the comments section of Chenedy’s video, users spoke to the dangers of these scooters.

“Am a dentist. Can confirm,” a user wrote.

“As someone who had a helmet on and still got a traumatic brain injury, everyone pls be very careful if you do decide to ride a scooter,” another added.

“Had a neighbor that lost his life riding home on one,” a third recalled. “He literally went one BLOCK away from home. Died down the street from his house. Horrible.”

“6 months ago I fell off a motorized scooter & I still suffer every day,” another TikToker shared. “Physical therapy 2x a wk for vertigo, constant dizziness and headaches.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Nurse Chenedy via email.