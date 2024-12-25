‘Can someone explain?’: Man notices large, lifted Chevrolet truck parked in a handicapped spot. Then he realizes why

Large pick-up truck drivers are often the subject of ridicule. They’re criticized for being obnoxious and inconsiderate when it comes to the rules of the road.

This is also the case when it comes to parking lot etiquette, i.e. taking up double, or even handicapped spaces. The TikTok account for Wheelz AC (@wheelzac) uploaded a video showing what appears to be the former phenomena in action.

In it, he criticizes the truck owner for their parking job, and raked in 722,000 views as a result. But the interest in the clip, it seems, stems from a recurring criticism against Wheelz.

Many commenters said he was remiss in considering that the truck driver could be using the Chevrolet 3500 for accessibility reasons.

Big Chevy truck

“Can someone make it make sense? How does someone that’s handicapped drive something like this? Like, it’s freaking huge dude,” he says, laughing before the clip comes to a close.

And it indeed, looks quite large—especially from the angle that Wheelz records it from. The TikToker shows off that the Chevrolet is a “dualie” model—one that rocks two sets of double tires on its back wheels.

This extra rubber helps with vehicle stability while navigating roads and more rough terrain. Moreover, a dual-wheel setup also provides extra support for carrying heavier loads, this Ford dealership contends.

Motor Trend echoed these aforementioned dualie qualities as well stating the vehicles offer “greater payload and towing capacity.” Typically, dualies are found on a car manufacturer’s 3500 line of pickup trucks. The Chevrolet Silverado 3500, Ford F-350, and Ram 3500 are some of the most popular dualie set-ups you’ll find on the road.

Why lifted?

Several TikTokers who replied to Wheelz’s video noted the Silverado looked lifted. Others mused as to why anyone would want to make their truck so high off the ground. Kelley Blue Book penned an in-depth list of the pros and cons of lifting one’s truck. And there were some practical applications delineated in the piece in opting for this modification.

Chief among them is ground clearance. Having more negative space between the undercarriage of your vehicle and road beneath you can be a plus. This minimizes the chance you’ll strike something that might hit the bottom of your car or get lodged underneath. Furthermore, lifting a vehicle also allows drivers to have greater road visibility.

Of course, there’s also aesthetics to consider. According to KBB, making a pick-up truck bigger can “add to its curb appeal.” Additionally, it could also add to the value of your car if you decide to sell it. Having a higher car can also, in some cases, prevent closer to the ground road shrapnel from striking your windshield.

Accessibility and big trucks

Unsurprisingly, there were several TikTokers who joined in a chorus of overcompensating accusations. There’s a vitriol associated with individuals who drive massive trucks.

For others, it has less to do with someone’s subconscious projections, and more to do with inconsideration. There’s plenty of posts online from folks who’ve shared their distaste for “oversized” trucks. Oftentimes these drivers are derided for purchasing vehicles that don’t serve any purpose than to fulfill an image.

I.e., someone who has a lifted pick-up truck who doesn’t work in construction/hauling. Or only drives it on paved roads just to take up two parking spots at a Buffalo Wild Wings UFC night.

However, one TikToker stated that vehicles like the Silverado 3500 pictured in Wheelz’s video might actually help prove they’re handicapped.

“Trucks are often converted into accessible vehicles rather than vans. Often with contraptions inside to lift wheelchairs, etc.,” they wrote.

Viewers chimed in

One disabled user on the application echoed the aforementioned sentiment, stating they drive a car akin to the one in Wheelz’s video. “Disabled here with big truck. have severe neuropathy, and my truck has more comfortable seats.” The driver also wrote that it “is easier to get into and out of truck than my car. I’ve struggled more to stand up, than to slide out.”

Someone else replied that Wheelz’s video spoke to the issue of invisible disabilities. “My friend had cystic fibrosis and had a handicap tag. She could walk, talk and had no visible ailments.” As a result of not “looking” handicapped, the user claimed their friend “often got harassed by those who didn’t understand.”

One user wrote that her husband, who isn’t handicapped, drives a large truck with a handicapped tag. However, the reason isn’t because he’s a liar who wants premium parking. “My husband drives a massive truck as well, and he definitely parks in the handicap spot for our son who is in a wheelchair.”

Another wrote a similar comment, highlighting a usage scenario Wheelz didn’t seem to consider in his clip. “Who says they drive it.. could be a child or spouse or another relative.”

Truck wheelchair lifts

What’s more, one TikToker replied, is that designated wheelchair lifts are manufactured specifically for trucks. Their comment seemed to suggest that the additional ground clearance could very well be to accommodate this mechanism. “Dude they make wheelchair lifts for trucks. The whole side slides out and the lift comes down.”

BraunAbility is one such company that produces lift kits for handicapped commuters in wheelchairs. And then there are stowage lift kits, which can be installed in the bed of a pick-up truck. Creative Mobility Group manufactures several models that can cover a wide range of different usage scenarios.

And according to Fact.MR, more and more wheelchair accessible trucks are on the road. At first glance, it can be difficult to differentiate between cars that may be outfitted with a wheelchair lift. This is due to the fact that they’re installed in a wide variety of consumer vehicles.

More clips

Wheelz continued to post about the pick-up driver’s handicapped parking spot. In a follow-up clip they remarked the car doesn’t have a placard displayed in the windshield.

They also clapped back at another user on the app who called Wheelz “ignorant.” However, they must’ve not considered why he calls himself “Wheelz” on TikTok. In a third clip about the truck, the TikToker reveals that he uses a wheelchair, which he records on camera.

Finally, he also highlighted that the car doesn’t have a specific plate indicating the Silverado 3500 driver is legally handicapped. Ultimately, Wheelz says that he doesn’t care if the driver is or isn’t disabled. He thanked commenters for their remarks, and says he just wanted to upload a “funny video.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wheelz and Chevrolet via email for further comment.

