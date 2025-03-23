‘They know they suck and had to restrict’: Customer buys LG dishwasher with 10-year warranty. Then they try to use it when motor fails 4 years in

This LG customer is accusing the company of false advertising after finding out their 10-year warranty only covers a year of service.

LG (Lucky-Goldstar) is one of the most popular appliance brands in the United States, and it is known for having an affordable price point, modern aesthetic, and advanced technology, according to Good Housekeeping.

(LG dishwashers, in particular, performed very well in Good Housekeeping’s Cleaning Lab tests.)

Back in 2023, Consumer Reports ranked LG as the second most reliable appliance brand, though their dishwashers had a mid-reliability rating.

But it seems the brand’s warranty is not as good as they try to make it seem.

Customer calls out LG for misleading advertising

In a popular Reddit thread, poster u/anonymous-shmuck brought their complaint about LG’s dishwasher warranty to the court of public opinion.

U/anonymous-shmuck showed a picture of the sticker advertising LG’s warranty on the machine’s motor.

Many people, like the poster, would look at the sticker and think it’s a 10-year warranty, but it turns out it’s more complicated than that.

The Redditor explained that they bought the “hunk of junk” four years ago and assumed it would be covered for a full repair.

But when they called LG after getting a professional technician’s diagnosis, LG’s support insisted that the warrant is only for one year ” and they no longer honor old warranty terms.”

“A worthless warranty, and a very serious warning to those who may be considering an LG appliance, they know they suck and had to restrict the warranty to 1 year to avoid paying out when they inevitably take a crap after a year or 2,” u/anonymous-shmuck wrote.

In a comment, they added that not only won’t LG do the labor, but they refuse to send them the part needed. On top of that, the tech LG sent to diagnose the issue told OP that the device was “junk” and they’d be better off buying an appliance from another brand instead of paying the $500 labor cost.

Is it really just a 1-year warranty?

What the original poster said is partly true. When you consult LG’s AI support agent, it states that for their dishwashers, the warranty is:

Free Labor for 1 year from the date of original retail purchase.

Free Parts for 1 year from the date of original retail purchase (internal/functional parts only).

For the motor, they will cover 10 years, but only for the parts, the labor is only covered for a year. So if, like OP, you’re in a situation where the motor stops working a few years in, you’ll have to cover labor costs yourself.

You can check your specific warrant terms on LG’s support page under “Warranty Information”. Just make sure to have the model number on hand.

Viewers criticize LG appliances

“The motor is covered under warranty, owner is responsible for labor. This is a common thing with warranties after a certain time. It’s no different with HVAC equipment,” the top comment read.

“LG sucks. Samsung sucks. What is left? I am still keeping my 24 year old white Kenmore…,” a person said.

“Lg sucks! I’ve been trying to get them to fix my 6 month old LG Fridge for 2 months. They make an appointment and cancel. I am on my third reschedule. Don’t buy LG anything,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to OP for comment via Reddit direct message and to LG via email.

