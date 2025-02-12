‘It’s ruined my life’: Man buys a Lexus ISF. Then he decides to check the reviews

A new car owner is reminding other buyers to read the reviews for their dream cars before making the purchase.

Featured Video

In a video with over 116,000 views, car enthusiast Marc David (@itsjusmarc) stands in front of a black Lexus ISF. He pretends to read something on his phone, looking shocked.

On-screen text reads, “POV: You’re watching reviews on the car you just bought.”

“Do not buy this car. This car will give you so many problems and cost you way too much money. It’s ruined my life. My girlfriend left me,” a voiceover says.

Advertisement

It jokingly continues, “My dog died. My house caught on fire.”

Why should you check car reviews?

While David’s video is something of a skit and those aren’t the actual reviews for the Lexus ISF, his point stands: You should always check the reviews before purchasing the car.

According to an article by Openroad Auto Concierge, prospective car buyers should look at reviews to get important information on “performance, reliability, safety, and satisfaction.”

Advertisement

The Lexus ISF has mixed reviews

While 100% of drivers on Cars.com, a vehicle reviewing platform, say they recommend the Lexus ISF, reviewers at Car and Driver critique the car’s suspension and winter driving capabilities.

In the comments, viewers discuss the role reviews play in their decision to purchase a car.

“Actually I watched those before and bought it anyway,” one wrote.

Advertisement

“No, bc before I saw amazing reviews & then after I bought it, all I saw were bad ones???” another said.

“Lol, what I’ve learned is get the car and find out for yourself… you’ll eventually have to put some money into repairs or upgrades no matter what. Just take care of the car, and it will take care of you,” a third added.

“Bruh I did so much research got the car now all I’m seeing is how bad the car is even the google reviews is different now like y’all jus told me to,” a fourth commenter shared.

However, some say they wish they paid more attention to bad reviews.

Advertisement

“I bought that audi a4 with the v6 and stick and the goddamn shift linage went out a few days later and i got a flat. Now i see this bullshit,” a commenter wrote.

“Bruh this me. I got a 07 is250, and it’s cost me 7G in repairs, and I’m still putting money into on top of my 02 Mustang,” another shared.

Drivers discuss the Lexus ISF

Despite David’s worries about a few critical reviews on the Lexus ISF, other car enthusiasts tell him not to worry.

Advertisement

“Bro literally got the most reliable car,” a viewer said.

“You got a Lexus, bro, you’re fine,” another wrote.

“Lexus one of the best cars but will run up your pockets I will say they are tanks,” a third added.

“It’s Lexus. It’ll last longer than your grandson,” a fourth joked.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to David via contact form and Instagram direct message. We also emailed Lexus for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.